Still on the hunt for that special someone to bone, go to brunch with or all of the above? Well, lucky for you, this Sunday is predicted to be the busiest day of the year for dating apps.

Data from previous years on Tinder predicts that the first Sunday will see an average boost of 18.2% in the number of likes compared to any other day of the year.

It also sees a 22% increase in the number of messages sent, with users responding 19.4 minutes faster. As a result, the day has become known as Dating Sunday, and to help you prepare, we spoke to an expert to see how to make the most of it.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Tinder Dating Expert and You Beauty podcast host Kelly McCarren said there are a number of reasons early January is the busiest period for dating.

“Early December is the most common time people break up, so I think the popularity of the first Sunday in January for Tinder is two-fold,” she said.

“If someone did go through a breakup in early December, after a month they might feel like having a look at what sort of fish are swimming around the sea, and get back into the dating game.

“Goals might have been set for the NY around meeting people, dating, and relationships; they want to dive with gusto into the dating pool.”

McCarren also said that people were generally less busy at work during January so had more free time on their hands, but they had to put the effort in.

“People are notoriously lazy when it comes to finding a date, they want one to just fall in their lap. But you need to put in the work to actually find a compatible match.

“When I lived in a share house, we would cast the app onto the TV and have so much fun swiping together.”

She said she eventually found her husband on the apps.

“After swiping like a sport, I finally agreed to a date with a chap who had a rather nice stomach on display in his profile pic, which honestly makes me cringe now.

“Years later, we have a wedding, a mortgage, many memories and a baby between us. There were plenty of other dashing, and dud, dates in between that first date and actually settling down, and boy did I have fun.”

She said that ultimately, apps were a tool and if people wanted a date they needed to use them.

Top Tips For The Busy Period

1. Choose the best photos, in natural light, for your profile.

2. If taking new pics, make sure the camera lens on your phone is clean!

3. Build out your bio to attract your type.

4. Ditch the generic opening line for something relevant to their bio.

5. Put in the work – a date won’t fall from the sky.

6. Lock in a first date as soon as you’re comfortable.

7. Prioritise your safety at every moment of dating.

8. Strategise your date ideas so that the vibe is right

Alright, alright, you heard her. Get swiping!