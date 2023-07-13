Oh My God: An Aussie Bloke Is Trying To Cop A Date On Tinder By Teasing Taylor Swift Tickets

An Australian bloke, clearly in his YOLO and/or weirdo era, is trying to score a date on Tinder by teasing Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets.

A screenshot of his Tinder profile, which is currently doing the rounds on Facebook, shows a photo he took of the Ticketek Lounge of Doom, where many a Swiftie had a conniption.

The dude’s bio? Why, it’s none other than “Need a date for Taylor, thought I better start looking”.

A woman who stumbled upon the v. ballsy dating profile shared it to Facebook, writing: “Not this man’s way of getting a girl on Tinder”.

I think it goes without saying that the attempt to wrangle a date via Eras Tour tickets had a bit of a mixed reception.

Some Swifties said it was “genuis”, while others said they would risk being “murdered” for a ticket.

I know it’s a joke and there’s no ill intent behind it, but can we also *not* joke about being murdered considering the horrendous domestic violence rates in Australia? Soz not soz, TYSM.

Other Swifties were ready to risk it all and download Tinder, even though they’re in relationships. You know you’re really desperate to see T-Swizzle when you contemplate wading through the sleazebag shark-infested water that is Tinder.

“Not me married with three kids signing up to Tinder,” one wrote.

“I’m about to be married but I mean it’s Taylor tickets,” said another.

And then we had some glass half-empty Swifties. The realistic pragmatists who have donned their sparky, diamond-encrusted tinfoil hats. If I were a Swiftie (I’M SORRY! DON’T COME FOR ME!) I would fall within this camp.

“That photo doesn’t prove he got the tickets though,” one said.

“It’s so cute when they think we’re stupid,” said another.

“The catch is, he doesn’t actually have tickets and wants you to take him,” wrote a third.

I’m no expert in the matter, but I’d say you’re better off waiting for the Ticketek Fan To Fan Marketplace to open on September 4.

As the only legit resale site, it’s guaranteed that every ticket you buy will be the real deal. And they also won’t be priced at more than 10 per cent above their original cost, so you won’t be scammed to buggery!

