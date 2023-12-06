My Mum Your Dad, AKA The Most Wholesome Dating Reality Show, Has Been Axed

In absolutely tragic news for lovers of wholesome reality TV, adorable dating show My Mum Your Dad has been axed after just two seasons. Devo!

According to TV Blackbox, Nine confirmed that “2024 is a big Olympic year and it won’t be on the schedule.”

The show, which pairs up young people’s single parents to give them a second chance at love, finished up its second season in November.

It was such a darling watch too — in my opinion, a sorely needed one given most reality dating shows devolve into wine-throwing chaos. Not that I have a problem with that! But sometimes you just need a hopeful watch where older people genuinely find love, ya know?

This scene of two naughty parents sneaking out to snuggle and smooch… *chefs kiss* great television. Image: Nine

Pair in the fact that the couples kids are involved in the show and watch their parents fall in love (and get freaky), and the show is actually kinda spicy too.

The news of its cancellation is super fresh for even for My Mum Your Dad producers, with the casting calls for the latest season being published just months ago in September. Sadly, the casting website now says the call out for this show has been closed. BRB, crying.

My Mum Your Dad‘s 2023 season had 290,000 viewers for its premiere, which was a 26% drop, so that’s probably why it was axed.

First Beauty & The Geek was cancelled, and now this? At this rate we’ll have no wholesome reality dating shows left. My heart can’t take it.

If you need me, I’ll be rewatching My Mum Your Dad‘s previous episodes on 9Now.