Dan Andrews Has Been Slammed By *Checks Notes* ‘Grown Ups’ Star Rob Schneider Lol What

After announcing the end of his highly scrutinised reign as Victorian Premier, Dan Andrews‘ decision to hang up the North Face coat and leave office has attracted even more flak from his critics – including Hollywood star Rob Schneider of all people?

Schneider, who used to be known for his roles in Grown Ups and 50 First Dates until he became known for his vocal stance against vaccines, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Andrews’ resignation. A totally normal thing for Grown Ups 2 do.

Sharing the tagline from a Sky News article (because of course), Schneider gleefully wrote: “Premier Dan Andrews shirks accountability for COVID response!”

Schneider then eloquently penned his own thoughts.

“As Australia wakens from its covid tyranny Nightmare, there was no other leader more full of hate and vengeance for his own people than Victoria’s Hitlerian Premier ‘Herr’ Dan Andrews,” he wrote to his 1.6 million followers.

Over his time as Victorian Premier, Andrews faced scathing criticism for many decisions, especially his many lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Andrews’ resignation, many other critics have eagerly celebrated their defeat of “Dictator Dan”, including Sky News’ Andrew Bolt who said the outgoing premier leaves behind a “disastrous legacy.”

Billionaire Clive Palmer also chimed in, simply tweeting: “Bye bye Daniel, bye bye.” What esteemed company to be in!

Rob Schneider is now the type of celebrity who will share most of his posts online using SOMEWHAT RANDOM CAPITALISATION for emphasis, and complains about how the MAIN STREAM MEDIA love to attack him.

He also has a new comedy special out on Fox called “Woke Up In America“, which plays on the highly original theme of ‘anti-woke’ comedy.

Finally! A has-been comedian who has the guts to say the things that nobody is willing to say about how nobody can say anything anymore. Can’t wait to hear presumably 15 minutes of material complaining about pronouns.

No no no, I’m not being sarcastic, Rob. I think that Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo is my favourite movie with a 22 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kinda wild that a Hollywood figure who lives on the other side of the planet would care so deeply about the political happenings in a small state in Australia.

I guess, for no reason in particular, that Rob Schneider has a lot of free time these days. Funny that.