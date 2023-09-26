Dan Andrews Will Step Down As Victorian Premier, Effective Tomorrow

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation, effective from 5pm tomorrow, in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today I will again visit Government House and resign as premier and member for Mulgrave, effective 5pm tomorrow,” he said, per ABC News.

“It’s not an easy decision because as much as we’ve achieved together there’s so much more to do.

“But when it’s time, it’s time.”

“To have been premier for nine years and the leader of my party for 13 years is a greater set of opportunities than I ever thought would be afforded to me, a kid from the country with only really an aspiration to do good, to work hard, to work with teams of people to perhaps make things better,” Dan Andrews said.

READ MORE GOOD: Dan Andrews Torched The Foul Bigots Who Got A Drag Storytime Event In Melb Cancelled

The premier said “every waking moment” has become about his job, and that while he never wants to “resent” his role, it certainly requires “100 per cent” from him and his family.

“Recently in talking to my kids and Cath, thoughts of what life will be like after this job have started to creep in and I’ve always known that the moment that happens it’s time to go and to give this privilege, this amazing responsibility, to someone else,” he said.

“It’s not an easy job, being premier of our state. That’s not a complaint, it’s just a fact.

“It requires 100 per cent from you and your family. That of course is time limited and now is the time to step away.”

Dan Andrews is the longest serving Victorian Premier at nine years on the job, and he’s been leader of the state party for 13 years. His cabinet has the most women in the country out of any state or territory and he said in his exit speech that this is why Victorian Labor government have better policies.

He said it is now time to pass on “this amazing opportunity”.

Dan Andrews’ successor will be chosen at midday tomorrow, and he said the newbie will be determined by his colleagues.