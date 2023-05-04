CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses hate speech and discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has gone off like a frog in a sock at the alt-right freaks who recently derailed a Monash City Council meeting ‘cos they wanted to espouse violent, bigoted views about a drag storytime event which has since been cancelled.

Monash City Council announced on Thursday that it would be canceling the sold-out drag storytime event planned for kids and parents at Oakleigh Library on May 19 following repeated threats of violence against families, the performer, councillors and staff.

The event would’ve seen drag queen Sam T read books and sing songs to children and parents to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Disappointing to see this out of Monash Council. The wrong choice has been made by the CEO. pic.twitter.com/5erako9ppF — Chloe Holmes (@_chloe_holmes) May 4, 2023

The council’s meeting in Glen Waverley was derailed last week by alt-right bastards who repeatedly called councillors “paedophiles” and said they should be fired and arrested for promoting “sex in front of our children”, per The Age.

The publication reported that noted whack job groups such as My Place and Reignite Democracy Australia, which both promote violently bigoted views that endanger the LGBTQIA+ community, “rallied supporters” to hijack the council meeting.

During question time on Thursday, Andrews sent a big “fuck you” to the revolting dickheads who protested the council-run drag storytime event via threats and violence.

READ MORE Literal Nazis Protested Trans Folk Outside Vic Parliament & Get These Cunts The Fuck Outta Here

“I don’t know how many of these protestors with, not an exercise of free speech, but an exercise in hate speech, violence, bigotry, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, the list goes on. Ugly scenes on any measure … including death threats against council officers and councillors. It is a disgrace, it’s shameful,” he said in parliament.

“My message to those people is very clear: if you want to behave like the worst elements of the Floridian Republican Party, well get to Florida.

“Head over there where your hateful views might be worth something. They’re worth nothing here. We won’t stand for this sort of ugly behaviour.

“It’s appalling and I again make the point it’s not about free speech — this is hate speech, plain and simple. It is wrong. It is out of step with the values of fair-minded, decent, mainstream Victorians, it is on the fringe.”

Once again, Victoria's LGBTQI+ community and entertainers have come under attack by hate groups – this time out in my neck of the woods, the City of Monash.



And it's more than just placards and yelling – some councillors have received death threats. pic.twitter.com/GZEoQ4JNr3 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) May 4, 2023

Look, I hate to applaud politicians for doing the absolute bare minimum but Andrews fucking ate. Good on him for going in on the despicable cunts who continuously incite violence against the LGBTQIA+ community by spreading their bigoted vitriol.

It’s also fucking disappointing that the City of Monash let the queerphobic bastards win by cancelling its drag storytime event which was literally meant to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Congratulations, Monash Council, on emboldening cookers and Nazis, and making drag queens and trans folk even LESS safe.



This is a terrible, terrible precedent. — beanieflower ✩🌱 🏳️‍⚧️ (@crazyjane13) May 4, 2023

It’s cowardly, pathetic and piss poor, and will only galvanise alt-right dickheads to become even more violent ‘cos they now know they’ll get their way.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.