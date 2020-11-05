In what I can only assume is a huge glitch in the matrix, Carole Baskin has personally asked Victorian Premier Dan Andrews to, and I quote, “get on the beers.”

There are a tonne of iconic crossovers in history, from Space Jam to Infinity War, but not even Bugs Bunny playing basketball with Michael Jordan can top this truly incredible collaboration.

Mashd N Kutcher, aka the guys who brought us the iconic ‘Get On The Beers’ remix, took to TikTok to share the video. 10/10. *chefs kiss*

“Hey Dan Andrews, it’s Carole Baskin from Big Cat Rescue and I know you’ve been spending a lot of time working hard down at the zoo but we all want you to take a well-deserved break and get on the beers,” the Tiger King star said in the video.

“Because that is your civic duty, that’s what’s most important and that’s what must be done.”

This all seems like fun and games until you realise that somebody paid a whopping $299USD (plus tax) for Carole Baskin to say “get on the beers.” 2020 is truly a joke and I am hereby signing off for the rest of the year.

I know, I know, Tiger King is *so* season one of lockdown, but this video somehow perfectly encapsulates how I feel after six months in lockdown.

Honestly, I should’ve expected this when I saw Dan Andrews at Werribee Zoo but this is simply too much for my Friday brain to handle. At this point, I’ll be shocked if Mashd N Kutcher don’t take out the top spot in the Triple J Hottest 100 for this certified banger. It truly is the anthem of 2020, at least for Victorians.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to get on the beers as per Carole Baskin’s orders.