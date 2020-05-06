In one of the most unexpected (but certainly welcomed) collaborations of 2020, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and hunk of spunk Kel Knight have delivered a COVID-19 safety PSA to the masses.

Andrews posted the 54-second snippet of Kel this evening, alongside the caption “make sure you leave some Cardonnay for the rest of us.”

In this glorious, Logie-worthy footage, we witness Kel giving ol’ mate Kath a ring as he’s heading off to supermarket. The pair end up discussing a whole stack of COVID-19-related matters, from toot paper to bin night dress-ups (Dan Andrews and Jacinda Ardern, obviously).

Most importantly, Kel asks Kath whether Kim has download COVIDSafe yet. “Tell Kim to download the app – if she doesn’t, tell her from me that she’s a nong. I know.. you can say it, I can’t.”

Check out the glorious footage below.

We can’t help but stan a video that is equal parts entertaining and informative. My dreams tonight will now be filled with Kath dressed as Jacinda Ardern as she takes out the bins. A foxy vision.

There’s obviously a whole stack of news flying around regarding COVIDSafe, and it can all seem fucking confusing, so if you’re looking for more info, here’s everything you need to know about the government’s coronavirus tracing app.