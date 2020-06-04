It might be a while yet before Victorian Premier Dan Andrews officials tells the citizens of his state that it’s ok to once again “get on the beers,” but for the time being a fancy new mural of him is probably enough.

The mural of Andrew, clutching an ice cold Froth Whitlam and giving passers by the thumbs up to suck the dick off a cold one, popped up in the northern Melbourne suburb of Moonee Ponds overnight in what – officially, at least – appears to be mysterious circumstances.

Emblazoned across the side of the building currently occupied by the extremely good bottle-o Fizz + Hop (a very fine establishment worthy of patronage by even the most discerning pisshead), the mural is both a) unmistakably Dan, and b) unmistakably telling you to get on the beers.

The artist behind the mural mysteriously seems to have left their name off the work, and Fizz + Hop employees are outwardly pleading the fifth in regards to it. For now, the official explanation seems to be that the mural simply appeared overnight, as if the collective might of the ice cold beers inside the shop suddenly gained both sentience and a political sense of humour and imprinted the image onto the wall themselves.

So Dan Andrews may be a little way off saying those magical words himself for now. But when the day comes, there’s a pretty perfect back drop for it.