Quote-unquote “meme artist” Lushsux has openly bragged about breaking Melbourne’s strict coronavirus curfew in order to paint a mural of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews somewhere in the city in the dead of night, a series of social media posts has revealed.

The infamous personality – whose work is so prevalent across both the streets of inner Melbourne and social media that he claimed to have been assaulted in May in an incident that tangentially involved 50 Cent – posted on his ever-active Instagram account yesterday, openly declaring intention to break lockdown and paint the Premier’s visage somewhere in the city. He even went so far as to openly crowdsource “ideas.”

“im [sic] gonna break the lockdown laws to paint a mural of this megacunt,” the accompanying post caption read. “Thought id [sic] crowdsource a good idea here, maybe someone will have a good one (highly doubtful of this).”

Following that, Lushsux tweeted – and hastily deleted – an in-progress photo of the mural from somewhere in the Greater Melbourne area.

That post was live as of 9:55pm last night, putting it well outside the 8pm Melbourne curfew and theoretically self-incriminating Lushsux as a result, though this publication certainly does not suggest he has committed any wrongdoing here, even despite his overt promises to do so.

Per Victorian Department of Health and Human Services advice, “meme artist” is not currently included on the list of permitted workplaces under provisos set out for the Arts and Recreations Services sector.

Melburnians caught flouting the curfew and lockdown restrictions face a potential $1,652 on-the-spot fine from Victoria Police. Police have the discretion to send individual matters directly to the court, where the fine imposed could be much, much higher.