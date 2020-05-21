Strap in for this one, folks. It’s a ride. Melbourne-based meme person Lushsux is claiming to have been assaulted in a sketchily documented incident, and US megastar 50 Cent is tangentially involved in the whole ordeal.

The saga goes thusly: Over the past handful of months, Lushsux has been on a tear across the Victorian capital, repeatedly painting internet-generated memes of 50 Cent cast as various other celebrities on walls across the city. These have included depictions of 50 as Takeshi69, US Vice President Mike Pence, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and a hoard of others.

Through the magic of the internet, 50 Cent has become acutely aware of the string of portraits and he does not care for them one little bit.

On Instagram, across the last few days, 50 has been railing against the murals, which have been appearing with increasing frequency.

On one of himself cast as Mike Pence, 50 asserted “what is this guy’s problem with me, fucking lunatic.” On another, this time depicting him as Takeshi69, 50 went a little harder, stating “I’m sick of this shit. He think I can’t find his ass in Australia. I’m a have a knot put right on his fucking head.”

Coincidentally, someone apparently did find Lushsux at some point over the last few days.

On his own Instagram feed, alongside to a new image of 50 Cent as Mike Tyson, Lushsux posted an image of what appears to be a bloody hospital bed, claiming in the caption that “Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebraines [sic] at one time in the street already put me in hospital already because of this shit.”

“I constantly have to unwillingly fight people (among other insane shit you would no believe even if I told uou) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble,” Lushsux’s caption continued. “It’s tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren’t sociopathic pieces of shit.”

For what it’s worth, 50 Cent has gone on the record (his Instagram, again) to deny any involvement, stating “the artists got [punched] in the [head]. That wasn’t me I didn’t do that,” before doubling down on a later post with “nah [fuck that] why you paint me as Oprah fool.”

On Lushsux’s end, the violent run-in does not appear to have deterred him in the slightest; he’s already churned out another 50 piece, this time channelling Food Network King Guy Fieri.

Just another totally normal day here. Nothing out of the ordinary at all.