It was only a matter of time. Aussie electro legends Mashd N Kutcher have gone and remixed Dan Andrews‘ announcement to the fine people of Victoria that he’s planning on having a big old drink tonight because it’s nothing short of a mood.

In case you need a quick refresher, after the Premier announced that pubs in Melbourne can reopen on Wednesday, one reporter asked what we all wanted to know: if we can “finally get back on the beers”?

Andrews said he wasn’t going to crack open a cold one tonight, but instead reach a little higher up the shelf.

Getting on the beers would be the easy answer, but getting on the hard stuff is the true answer, apparently.

For anyone needing an anthem for getting back on the beers (and/or reach higher up the shelf for something a tad stronger), look no further:

There’s a lot to take in, like that very subtle “everyone right to go?” quip at the beginning of the clip.

Or the masterful use of Andrews announcing the ever-decreasing daily case numbers as a countdown.

It somehow manages to convert reflecting back on how tough things have been into hype for how much better they’ll be very, very soon.

For the record, Andrews did in fact crack open a bottle of his finest Aussie whiskey tonight, and even posted the evidence on Twitter.

Said I'd go a little higher up the shelf. Here's to you, Victoria. pic.twitter.com/JbsbmUxmoZ — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 26, 2020

Fingers crossed this banger gets played everywhere when the clubs eventually reopen.

In the meantime, you might be able to kick back to it at your local pub, if you’re lucky.

Either way, go pour yourselves a well-earned cold one, Melbourne.