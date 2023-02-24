In a wedding horror story that I hate because I feel like it’s the kind of thing that would actually happen to me, this couple missed their wedding reception because they got trapped in a lift. File that under phobias I didn’t know I had.

US bride and groom Victoria and Panav Jha got married on Sunday. On their way up to the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel, where their reception was being held, the couple, the bride’s sister and three other guests realised the elevator had stopped. But they weren’t let out.

“We got up maybe five feet, then boom we got stuck,” Panav told CNN.

“Then the doors started to open, I could see a concrete wall in front of me and I could see a concrete wall behind me.

“I was like, ‘That’s not normal.'”

Understatement of the century.

Charlotte Fire Department had to come and rescue the group, and the whole ordeal took two and a half hours.

“They harnessed me up, got me in full gear, and pulled me up four floors with a fireman,” Victoria told Queen City News.

I don’t know if this is me being completely unhinged but for some reason I expected everyone to just… party while they were being rescued so they could resume the festivities once they were freed?

But it looks like the event never happened, with the couple lamenting not being able to say goodbye to all their guests.

“We were not able to celebrate or do the last kisses or goodbyes,” Victoria said.

“And that’s what put the damper on everything. That’s how the wedding night had to end.”

Well, note to self: do not get into elevators on your wedding day. If you must, then send a disclaimer out to everyone that if you get stuck, they have to fkn wait for you to get out. There’s no way in hell I’m missing an event I’m probably spending like $20,000 on.

Ah well, at least this isn’t as bad as that other wedding story where a Queensland best man proposed to the father of the bride during his speech, while her mother (the father’s WIFE) was right there. Or that even more fucked one where a bride walked in on her groom being breastfed by his mum before the ceremony. Now that’ll haunt ya.