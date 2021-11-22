If ya wanna know all the wild shit that goes down at a wedding, ask a wedding photographer. They’re the flies on the wall of the shindig who get a sneaky peek at everything, from the pre-wedding jitters to the boozy antics at the reception.

TikTok user Shayla Herrington has dropped a vid where she revealed the telltale signs that a couple is doomed. DOOMED.

She said she learned the three signs while working at a wedding under a wedding photographer who’s been in the biz for more than 10 years.

Bear in mind that this is all opinion-based and not based on actual fact, so if you recognise these signs from your own nuptials and ya have a happy marriage, don’t be spooked. This is obviously conjecture!

“One time, I was shooting under this wedding photographer, and they told me they can always tell if a couple will last or not, based on three things,” she began.

Sign #1: If the bride or groom wants heaps of snaps without their other half

The first sign is if one of the soon-to-be spouses asks for more than three piccies without their partner.

“This one kinda makes sense to me, just because you might get a few with your mom and dad. But to kick them out of more than three photos — seems a little suspicious,” she said.

Sign #2: If the wedding party appears to not care for the bride or groom

The next sign is if the bridesmaids or groomsmen avoid talking about their mate’s other half while they’re getting ready or giving their toast.

“That’s typically because they don’t like them,” she claimed.

Sign #3: If the spouses don’t spend much time together at the reception

The third and final sign is when the two spouses spend more time with family and friends than with each other during their wedding day.

This prompted a slew of responses in the comments section with people agreeing with some of the red flags and also adding their two cents in.

One commenter confirmed that the signs were accurate because they recognised some of them from their own wedding and they said their marriage subsequently fell apart.

“Yep. My ex-husband didn’t spend time with me at the wedding, and his groomsmen didn’t say hi to me at all,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another commenter added their own red flag, which I low-key agree with: “I heard another photographer say if a spouse smushes cake in the other’s face it’s a good indication it won’t last because it’s rooted in humiliation.”

Please enjoy the spicy video and the even spicier comments below: