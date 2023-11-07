The Last (Hopefully Ever) Bag Of Coriander Doritos Is On Auction W/ All Money Going To ReachOut

Earlier this year Doritos caused mayhem when they dropped a controversial new flavour onto Australian shelves: Coriander. And now as it farewells those shelves, the folks at Doritos have decided to put the last ever bag up for auction with all proceeds going to ReachOut.

Yes that’s right, you read that correctly. The herb most known for tasting like soap to folks with a specific gene mutation got turned into a very real limited edition Dorito flavour.

Despite the wildly varying opinions on the bonkers combination, Doritos stood by the risky short-term promotion they launched on October 5 across the country.

“We know some Doritos fans are going to love it, but we also know some will hate it – our legendary triangular corn chip is ready to put tastebuds to the test,” said a spokesperson from the company.

The unusual chip surprisingly garnered a cult following, with some fans jumping to TikTok to declare their love for the unique flavour.

Sammy Robinson Sammy Robinson became a certified fan of the unique chip after she posted a TikTok taste testing the Dorito flavour with co-workers.

She mentioned that the flavour made the chip “weirdly, taste fresher.”

However now the test is over, Coriander Doritos are no longer being stocked on shelves anymore.

This news devastated the new-found fans, and gave hope in the world to those who fought so hard against their cursed-chip.

But for those true believers all hope is not lost, for today the company announced a final hoorah for the Coriander Dorito in the form of an auction.

Doritos reported to coriander fans (and fiends) that the final bag of the limited edition flavour would be up for sale in an eBay auction, with all proceeds of the sale going towards the mental health support organisation ReachOut.

As it stands currently the going price on the bag is $265 AUD.

Whilst it’s a lot of money to pay for a bag of chips, it is going towards a good cause. Plus at the rate inflation is heading I’ve no doubt that soon this will be considered cheap.

Bidding on the baggie closes on Friday October 10 at 10am AEDT.

If you are considering putting some money on the collectors item product, just make sure you purchase the right one.

After searching up “Coriander Doritos” on eBay it becomes quickly evident that lots of people are trying to sell off the rare item at massive markups, with some on sale for over $3000K.

Surely it would be easier to just make the coriander corn chips from scratch at that price? Or buy a share in the company.

There’s also a disappointing amount of individual Dorito chips for sale on the platform, serving as a perfect reminder of why sometimes you can have such thing as Too-Much-Internet.