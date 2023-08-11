Poor Gal Was Charged $10K To Be Her Mate’s Bridesmaid & That’s Grounds For A Friendship Divorce

Anyone who’s had a wedding (or is close to someone who has) knows that they are expensive AF, not just for the people throwing them but for the bridal party too. Makeup, hair, a new dress, the wedding gift — it stacks up. The question is, how much would you be willing to pay to attend your mates’ wedding? This bridesmaid said less than $10,000, thanks.

A listener named Grace called up Smallzy’s Surgery to dish the tea on the wild story during a wedding horror stories segment.

“My drama focused more around finances,” she told the show.

“The bridal drama was that it was a $10,000 package to be involved in the wedding. I kid you not. I think I was in the wrong pay bracket to be friends with this person.”

Umm, WHAT?!

If I was paying $10,000 for a wedding, it’s my wedding too. Make room girl, I’m walking down that aisle with you. That’s OUR husband.

“It was all of the pre events,” Grace continued.

“So that was the $250 a-head bridal shower with her mum and all her aunties, there was a $500 bachelorette party, there was a pre-wedding holiday — like, prepare and spa weekend. And the destination wedding itself in Bali.

“At that point, I graciously stepped away and said, ‘Look, you deserve somebody who can give you the wedding of your dreams. Me and my tax bracket? I’m not that girl. I’m so sorry, peace out love you have a great time’.”

Honestly, what a polite response. I feel like I would be far more bitter.

“Yeah look, truthfully, she was a friend from private school,” Grace said.

“Now let me preface this by saying I was on scholarship. I was that kid in hand me downs. And I bought my own car. And this doll was rocking up in her daddy’s Mercedes.

“I really didn’t expect an invite, let alone a bridesmaid invitation. So when it came, I was already a little bit like ‘Oh, okay, it has now come to my attention that potentially this girl doesn’t have that many friends’.

Apparently the bougie lass took it quite well, though, so props for that?

“To be fair, to her credit, she actually took it pretty well,” Grace recalled.

“I think I did it in a tactful enough way that she didn’t hate me. But no, we aren’t friends. We like each other’s posts on Instagram and that’s about it.”

Honestly, the bride is lucky. Remember that other poor girl whose bridesmaid disappeared with $5000 meant for her wedding festivities?