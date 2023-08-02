This Bride Is Fumin’ After Shelling Out 5,000 Clams For The ‘Worst’ Wedding Pictures In The World

TikTok has fast become a dumping ground for disgruntled punters to air their dirty laundry. Among the growing trend is people going full tilt after receiving shoddy professional wedding photos following their big day.

Spare a thought for Brooke, a woman from the US who took to her TikTok account to crowd-source some advice after being more than a little dissatisfied with her wedding day snaps.

“Do you want to see some of the worst first dance photos I’ve ever seen in my entire life?” she told viewers.

Yeah hun, we do. And it looks like 2.6 million TikTok users wanted to as well.

She showed off some of them and, well, you’d probably be a bit miffed too. They’re out of focus, they’re not exactly flattering and they don’t exactly scream ‘happiest day of my life’.

Image: TikTok @anotherbabblingbrooke

Particular highlights (lowlights?) include these truly grim snaps capturing the first dance between bride and groom.

After paying US$3,000 (AUD$4549) for the service, Brooke reached out to the photographer upon receiving the images to inform her how unhappy she was. The photographer didn’t take too kindly to the feedback and now they seem to be at loggerheads over how to resolve the issue.

Brooke has now doubled down on her claims and has been posting multiple TikTok videos further explaining her side of the story. When one user quizzed her on why she didn’t vet the photographer’s previous work, Brooke said she had met her at a wedding fair and loved the look of her previous work.

As a photographer herself, Brooke knew exactly what she was looking for and even paid more than their budget allowed just to ensure their wedding pics were perfect.

While it’s all well and good to ignite the fire of a million strangers on the internet to prove a point, it looks like Brooke isn’t going to be petty and share the name of the wedding photographer in question. Instead she’s doing what any other red-blooded American would do and she’s taking the issue to the courts – huzzah! Stopping short of publicly shaming this woman, Brooke has told TikTok users she’s suing the woman and will be letting the air-tight US legal system work its magic.

Even if she wins in court, unfortunately she’ll never be able to get a do over with her professional wedding photos. Unless of course she gets divorced and married again. And in that case, it’s Annie Leibovitz or bust.