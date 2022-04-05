A TikToker has told the nightmarish tale of finding out her fiancé was an absolute creep just weeks before their wedding. Honestly, if this was me it wouldn’t be just the wedding that was ruined, it would be my fiancé’s life, too.

In a video posted online, TikTok user Maria (@lifebymaria) shared how her engagement fell apart after she stumbled upon a suss looking folder on her now-ex fiancé’s work computer. Yep, this is probably going where you think it is. But somehow worse.

“Imagine being engaged, 3 months away from your dream wedding, invitations are sent, and on a random Thursday finding out your fiancé has been hiding a porn folder which included photos of your sisters and his co-workers,” she wrote in the video.

Yes, her SISTERS.

“He was helping me apply for a job because my computer wasn’t working,” she explained in the comments.

“He downloaded my resume to his work computer and went to his folder files to look where the files were downloaded.

“When he clicked on the folder file I saw photos of my sisters and others.

“He said he would stare at the photos during work and picture them naked because he was ‘bored’ and it was a thrill for him to do so during work,’’ she said. Apparently the photos were taken from their social media accounts like Instagram and cropped.

Ah yes, sexualising your partners siblings and fantasising about them naked for a “thrill” is completely normal behaviour, amirite?

Maria revealed that she broke up with the guy (good riddance) and a disturbing amount of others said they have had similar experiences. WTF!

Mostly though, people commented words of comfort.

“I’m sorry you’re going through this, hun,” one commenter said.

“But a break up is cheap, a divorce is expensive. And better now than when you’ve taken on his last name”.

Fkn oath. Ugh.