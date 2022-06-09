This Aussie Woman Woke From A 3-Month Coma To Find Her Fiancé Had Shacked Up With Someone Else

In scenes even Wattpad couldn’t make up, an Aussie woman woke up after spending three months in a coma to find her fiancé had blocked her on everything and moved in with another woman. Sharpening my knives as we speak.

Quick question: How much time has to pass before you’d be okay with your partner moving on if you were tragically left in a coma after a freak accident? A year? Two years? Five years? Never, or you’ll haunt them for the rest of their lives?

Or maybe it depends how serious your relationship was — if you were together for a few months, or a few years.

Well, for Brie Duval‘s (@hotcomagirl1) fiancé (not just a bf!!), it only took three months to move on.

Brie shared a TikTok online detailing what happened to her and it’s a doozy. You know a video is going to be chaos when it starts with “put a finger down”.

“Put a finger down if you were with a man for four years and you thought you were in love so you guys get engaged,” she began in the since-deleted TikTok.

She then recounted how she fell off a rooftop bar head-first. It resulted in her being left in a coma for three months.

“So you go into a coma for three months, have amnesia for two months after that, and once you finally, actually wake up you pick up for phone to call your fiancé,” she said.

“You open the phone to a message from a woman that said: ‘blah blah blah has moved in with me and moved out of your house and now we are together, do not contact him’.”

Ummm, what?!

It turns out Brie’s fiancé had blocked her on all social media too, and she hasn’t heard from him since.

“He doesn’t care that you nearly died with a 10 per cent chance of living, but you know, at least he’s happy,” she finished sarcastically.

Imagine… your boyfrien- nay, fiancé of four years leaving you and building a whole new life after just three months. She was alive and recovered!!!!

Either this is the quickest evaporation of love ever… or he already had someone else in his life. Either way, it is COOKED.

Brie has since started using her TikTok platform to answer questions and banish misconceptions around comas, which is very noble of her. I can’t say I wouldn’t be abusing my fame to ruin that fiancé’s life.

Brie didn’t just survive a huge trauma — looks like she dodged a bullet too.