Something old, something new, something borrowed and something completely faked to win back the attention of your ex. Friends, who amongst us hasn’t thought of throwing an entirely fake wedding with venue and all just to get our shitty ex to text us? None of you? Alright, guess I’m alone in this one.

Well, TikToker @dieschaklin (Jacqueline) has done just that. She went and hired a stand-in groom, a fake venue, an entire fkn wedding cake, an expensive hairstylist and even a professional wedding photographer to create the most convincing faux nuptials you’ll ever lay your eyes on.

“Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out,” wrote Jacqueline on her wild TikTok post.

You can watch the full vid below, which is more convincing than you’d expect. The photos look superbly professional (because they are), and it’s even better knowing that it’s all in the name of sweet vengeance and attempting to fake a glow-up. My friend, therapy also works!

My favourite part of the video is that Jacqueline has captioned it with “worst part is he watched my story and still didn’t reach out,” and also set the TikTok to the song ‘Insane’ by Summer Walker. Sometimes a song says everything that we don’t have to.

I mean really, what did she expect? Nobody is going to slide into the DMs of a married woman, unless they’re incredibly down bad.

And the comments on the TikTok seem to share this sentiment, absolutely dragging Jacqueline through the dirt in a way that only TikTokers know how.

“What were you gonna say if he reached out? What was the plan bestie?” wrote one user.

“Should’ve done an engagement shoot lol once the wedding happens it’s too late,” wrote another.

According to some commenters, this scheme actually worked when they did it themselves.

“I did this, and he actually reached out and ‘stopped the wedding’ and asked me to marry him. All it takes is just the right amount of crazy ladies,” they wrote.

“Lol, my sister in law told me that when she posted her wedding pictures ex’s she hadn’t talked to in YEARS reached out regretting not picking her lol,” wrote another user.

Well, there you have it, folks! If you want to make your ex wildly jealous, you can throw an expensive fake wedding and yield little to no results! Or you can just use Instagram in a chaotic way like the rest of us.