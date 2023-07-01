A Bride Shared Why Her Groom Divorced Her Less Than 24 Hrs After The Wedding & It’s Truly Fked

A woman has revealed the cooked reason behind why her ex-husband divorced her less than 24 hours after they tied the knot, and it’s truly fucked.

Weddings are usually full of happiness, dancing, drinks, food and love, but apparently, for a Sydney woman named Rachel, it ended up in the demise of her relationship.

How, you ask? To start, it definitely wasn’t Rachel’s fault, but the reason behind the breakdown of her short-lived marriage was that she didn’t want to root her husband after the big day ‘cos she was tired.

Rachel shared her story on Abbie Chatfield‘s radio show, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield. During the show, Nathan Roye and Jimmy Smith asked Rachel what her shortest relationship was, which she revealed was her marriage which lasted less than 24 hours after the wedding.

“I was married for not even 24 hours before my husband wanted a divorce, and we separated two weeks later,” Rachel said.

“The night of the wedding, we went out, and when we got back to the hotel room, unfortunately, I didn’t give him what he wanted.”

Smith and Roye asked Rachel if her ex-hubby wanted sex, to which she said yes. The former bride also confirmed that they’ve rooted before the night of their nuptials.

“We were already together… We were tired. I didn’t want to, and then the next day, he wanted a divorce,” Rachel added.

Chatfield then chimed with what we’re all thinking: “What a revolting man.”

“I heard that a lot of people don’t have sex on wedding nights because you’re so tired. It’s a 17-hour day and you’re drunk, and you’re full, and you’ve had a fun day,” Chatfield added.

Rachel said the whole ordeal left her feeling “miserable”.

The reality TV star apologised to Rachel and then doubled down on her previous comment.

“What an awful, disgusting man,” Chatfield said.

The full segment was shared online and has since gone viral, garnering more than 80.2K views on TikTok.

Many folks in the comments said she “missed a bullet”. BABES. SHE MISSED A WHOLE TANK.

Other people shared anecdotes from their wedding night and how things unfolded post-partying.

“My husband was too tired after unbuttoning the 300000000 buttons on the back of my dress to get me out of it,” one wrote.

“My husband cried about how much he loved me then fell asleep while I removed 83 bobbypins from my hair,” another person added.

As Chatfield said, it’s disgusting. It’s revolting. And whoever this man is, I hope they have a red flag on every dating app they’re on.

Although Rachel never specified how long their relationship was prior to the wedding, I just feel so bad that she wasted time on this ratbag.

Rachel, if you’re reading this, know that your ex-hubby is truly missing out, and I hope the next you tie the knot, it’ll be more magical!