An Aussie Woman Has Opened Up About Her US Husband Ghosting Her 1 Day After His Visa Was Granted

An Aussie woman has spilled the tea on how a seemingly charismatic Texan bloke (not Andrew from MAFS) left her high and dry just one (1) day after he copped his Australian partner visa. Grab the tissues and the baseball bats, because we’re going in on this one.

31-year-old Isabelle Glastonbury spoke to the Daily Mail and did not hold back on the details concerning the mother of all ghostings.

“He ghosted everyone. All of our mutual friends, the best man from our wedding and his own family, no one knew where he was,” she told the publication.

So how the bloody hell did this happen?

The couple first met in Texas back in 2015 before moving Down Under a few years later in 2018. So far, so yee-haw.

They were married at the Boathouse in Palm Beach, a boujie venue in Sydney which overlooks the water. It was the sort of place you’d dream of having your wedding if mum and dad promised to pay for it. And they did.

Glastonbury’s generous parents footed the bill for their entire wedding which amounted to a grand total of $50,000.

If my parents offered to spend $50,000 on my wedding I would simply cancel it and ask for the cash instead. Work smarter. Not harder.

However, in January of 2021, Glastonbury returned home from a dinner celebrating his visa acquirement (which her parents had also paid $10,000 paid for) to find that “literally 90 per cent of his stuff had disappeared”.

“I tried logging into our immigration accounts, I had been locked out of everything, my credit cards were maxed-out, and I was blocked on his phone, none of my calls or messages going through.”

Oh my GOD. Nightmare fuel.

There’s at least a 7-part Netflix docuseries in this story…

When asked about why she thought he had scooted, Glastonbury said “I think we got married, he got over it and was too chickenshit to say anything to my face but just wanted to stay in Australia.”

Sounds about right. What a childish manoeuvre.

As for the legality of him ducking off after securing the partner visa bag, Glastonbury tragically reported that “so many people reported him to immigration and nothing happened”.

The couple are now officially divorced but not without one last dramatic twist in their story.

“Just the other day my friend told me he got married again almost a year to the day we officially divorced,” she said.

WHAAAAAAAAT!?

This FUCKING guy.

I’m gonna need a cold shower and a lie-down.