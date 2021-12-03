Another day, another awful wedding mishap that has me absolutely screaming, and I can’t decide if it’s because the situation is awful or hilarious. Enter this TikTok bride, who passed out, vomited and was pooped on in less than three minutes.

Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell (@hollinator1424) shared a video onto TikTok where she passed out into her Aussie groom’s arms mid-ceremony, and then it all went downhill from there.

“I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking,” Hollee captioned the video.

@hollinator1424 I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking???? my baby nephew then pooped on my dress right after while I was pukin ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

In a longer video posted without the sound — because we deserve all the details — things get even more chaotic for the poor bride, who ended up heaving over the side of the gazebo with shit running down her dress. And no, it wasn’t even her shit. I can’t decide if that’s worse or not.

Hollee told TikTok that as she was heaving, her sister came over to help, with her baby (Holly’s nephew) in her arms.

As she’s consoling Hollee, the baby decides now is the perfect time to add to the medley of body fluids at this wedding, and shits himself, the poop promptly running down his mother’s arm and onto Hollee’s sparkling white wedding dress.

Honestly at this point, I’d just not be getting married. Surely this is divine intervention.

@hollinator1424 Reply to @samanthaguice this about all that I could fit in???? peep my poopy nephew at the end ???????? ♬ original sound – hollinator1424

Probably the funniest part of this whole video is everyone in the background trying to act like everything is normal.

Hollee’s brother in law, who is conducting the ceremony last minute at the request of the family, is literally waffling on about the most random shit and barely stops as Hollee passes out.

Then when we can literally hear her heaving, everyone else mills around, talking awkwardly amongst themselves and speculating why the bride is vomiting.

Someone says “maybe it’s the food” and then, for literally no discernible reason, a guest breaks out into song and sings ‘What A Wonderful World’.

Literally nothing about this makes sense and it is incredible.

Anyway, the story does have a happy ending, thank god.

Hollee was able to get her dress dry-cleaned and the newly married couple made it for their flight to New York for their honey moon.

At least she knows her hubby was serious about being around in sickness and in health.