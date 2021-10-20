As the search for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of slain influencer, Gabby Petito, continues, authorities say they’ve found items belonging to Laundrie, who has been missing for over a month.

According to the FBI and the family attorney, items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie were discovered Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text to the Associated Press. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

A senior law enforcement source said human remains had also been found near the items, but had not yet been identified, according to NBC News.

The items believed to belong to Laundrie were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek environmental park.

The Sarasota county medical examiner’s office confirmed that officials had been called to the park after the items were found.

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search for Brian, who is a person of interest in the murder of Petito, who was reported missing on 11 September by her parents while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

She was later found near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming. An autopsy report revealed that Petito was murdered by strangulation.

Following news of the initial autopsy report by the Teton County Coroner, the FBI released a statement.

The statement insisted that investigators are committed to making sure anyone involved in Petito’s death “is held accountable for their actions,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said.

New police footage recently emerged, which showed Gabby appearing distraught after an alleged fight with her partner while in Utah.

The footage, captured by the Moab City Police Department on August 12 and runs for over an hour, shows officers speaking with Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé after a potential domestic incident linked to them was reported to the local authorities.

In a statement shared with reporters, per ABC7 New York, Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino said: “The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

Our thoughts are with the Petito family.