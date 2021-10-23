Brian Laundrie‘s lawyer has firmly denied the rumour that Laundrie’s parents planted evidence at Florida nature park where his remains were found.

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that human remains found alongside various items actually belonged to Brian Laundrie (the fiancé of Gabby Petito).

Not long after after the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park was reopened to the public, Laundrie’s parents (Chris and Roberta) found a white bag and another unspecified item of their sons.

Days later authorities discovered a backpack and notebook that belonged to Brian, which lead people to believe those items were planted.

“It’s nonsense,” the family’s lawyer told People in a statement.

He later said: “People with nothing else to do are afraid this case will go away and they will have to go back to following celebrities and others in the fake world of the internet.”

According to People, this is consistent with what the FBI have previously said about the newly discovered items.

“These items were found in an area that, up until recently, had been underwater,” special agent in charge of FBI Tampa Michael McPherson said.

Laundrie has been missing since mid-September when he reportedly went for a hike and never returned, he was not with former fiancé Gabby Petito at the time.

Since then authorities have launched a five-week manhunt for Laundrie, who was named a person of interest. He has now been named the first and only suspect in Petito’s murder and disappearance.

His exact cause of death is still not known at this time.