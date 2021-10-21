This story references violence against women.

Investigators have named Brian Laundrie as a “person of interest” in the case of his girlfriend and 22-year-old slain influencer Gabby Petito.

Mere hours after the FBI confirmed they found what appeared to be human remains, a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie that was previously submerged underwater, an investigator casually revealed that Petito’s ex-partner had been identified as the first and only suspect in Petito’s murder and disappearance.

Speaking in a press conference where media were reportedly not allowed to ask questions, Special Agent Michael McPherson said that Laundrie has been identified by the FBI’s Tampa division as a “person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito”.

#BREAKING Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa field office, says authorities found "apparent human remains" while searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida #Gabby #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/BfCrKNRnmk — ticker NEWS (@tickerNEWSco) October 20, 2021

This is the first time Brian Laundrie has been officially identified as someone connected to Petito’s death since she was first reported missing on the 11th of September and then confirmed dead via autopsy reports nine days later.

Prior to today, the 23-year-old was only a person of interest in relation to being charged with bank fraud of over $1000 during Petito’s disappearance.

In case you missed it, earlier this morning, the FBI and family attorney confirmed that they had found items as well as remains they believed belonged to Brian Laundrie in a Florida wilderness park.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text to the Associated Press. “As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search. Gabby Petito was reported missing on the 11th of September by her parents whole on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

She was later found in a Wyoming National Park, and an autopsy report confirmed she had been murdered by strangulation.

After that report was released, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said that investigators were committed to making sure anyone involved in Petito’s death “is held accountable for their actions”.

Stay tuned for more.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.