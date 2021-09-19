CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues and allegations of domestic violence.

The FBI has confirmed that the body found in a Wyoming national park is that of missing travel influencer, Gabby Petito, 22.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” FBI Supervisory Agent Charles Jones told reporters at a press conference. “The cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

Earlier today, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that authorities had discovered a body at Bridger-Teton National Forest, where local law enforcement officers had been searching for Petito since her disappearance on September 11.

Petito went missing late last month after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé for several months.

Brian returned home from the road trip without her on September 1 and her family reporting her missing on Sep 11.

Last week, new police footage emerged, which showed her distraught after an alleged fight with her partner while in Utah.

The footage, captured by the Moab City Police Department on August 12 and runs for over an hour, shows officers speaking with Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, after a potential domestic incident linked to them was reported to the local authorities.

After being separated by authorities to give statements, a visibly upset Gabby told officers that she was struggling with her mental health and has severe anxiety, and that her and Brian had spent the morning fighting, and were dealing with some “personal issues”. When officers asked Brian why he had scratches on his face, he said that Gabby had gotten him with her phone while she was trying to take their van’s keys off him during an argument.

Following her disappearance, Laundrie hired a lawyer and refused to cooperate with police.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Laundrie had been reported missing as well.

In a statement shared with reporters, per ABC7 New York, Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino warned: “Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie is currently unknown.

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian,” he said.

According to Laundrie’s attorney, his parents said they last saw him on Tuesday morning.

“We are happy they called the police in and they want to cooperate, but until [then], I’m not going to speculate, I don’t know what to believe,” said Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt.

Police are still searching for Laundrie.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.