Autopsy results have confirmed that the human remains found in a Wyoming Park earlier this week are those of missing travel influencer, Gabby Petito.

The FBI has released a statement, revealing the Teton County Coroner ruled Petito’s death as a homicide, however the cause of death is yet to be determined, pending final autopsy results.

Investigators are committed to making sure anyone involved in Petito’s death “is held accountable for their actions,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

“Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest,” Schneider said. “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

On Monday, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that authorities had discovered a body at Bridger-Teton National Forest, where local law enforcement officers had been searching for Petito since her disappearance on September 11.

Gabby Petito went missing late last month after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for several months.

Brian returned home from the road trip without her on September 1 and her family reporting her missing on Sep 11.

Last week, new police footage emerged, which showed her distraught after an alleged fight with her partner while in Utah.

The footage, captured by the Moab City Police Department on August 12 and runs for over an hour, shows officers speaking with Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé after a potential domestic incident linked to them was reported to the local authorities.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Laundrie had been reported missing as well.

In a statement shared with reporters, per ABC7 New York, Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino warned: “Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie is currently unknown.

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian,” he said.

Police are still searching for Laundrie.