CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of domestic violence.

Authorities in Florida are still searching for Gabby Petito‘s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who went for a hike one day and never returned. However, one man reckons he’s captured Laundrie on footage.

Earlier today, autopsy results confirmed that the human remains found in a Wyoming Park earlier this week are those of missing travel influencer, Gabby Petito.

The Teton County Coroner ruled Petito’s death as a homicide, increasing the FBI’s urgency in locating Laundrie, who has now been named a person of interest, with his home also being declared a crime scene.

In a rather interesting turn, Florida man Sam Bass has posted this image to his Facebook, which was captured by his deer camera, positioned by a forest trail.

In the picture is a man resembling Brian Laundrie trekking through the forest at 6:17 am in Baker, Florida. This location is approximately 800km away from Laundrie’s home.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” Bass wrote on Facebook.

“Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.”

A spokeswoman from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Times that the police are remaining vigilant and investigated the footage captured by Sam Bass.

“We are aware and are actively checking it out, At this point, there is no confirmation,” she said.

On Tuesday, audio of a 911 call from Utah was obtained by Fox News, in which an individual reports an incident of alleged domestic abuse between travel influencer Gabby Petito and her still-missing fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The caller claims that Laundrie was “slapping” Petito on August 12, a few weeks before Petito was declared missing and eventually found dead.

“They just drove off. They’re going towards Main Street. They made a right onto Main Street from Moonflower. We drove by him, a gentleman was slapping the girl,” the man on the call claims.

“They ran down and up the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off.”

The FBI is still engaging in a large scale search for Laundrie, who remains missing.