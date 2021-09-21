CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of domestic violence.

Audio of a 911 call from Utah has been obtained by Fox News, in which an individual reports an incident of alleged domestic abuse between travel influencer Gabby Petito and her still-missing fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The caller claims that Laundrie was “slapping” Petito on August 12.

Yesterday, a body found in a Wyoming National Park was confirmed to be “consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito”, according to the FBI.

“I’m right in the corner of Main Street by Moonflower and we are driving and I’d like to report a domestic dispute. Florida with a white van – Florida license plate, white van,” the 911 call begins.

‘Moonflower’ is most likely referring to Moonflower Community Cooperative, a natural foods store in Moab, Utah, whereby Petito and Laundrie reportedly spent the night on August 11.

“They just drove off. They’re going towards Main Street. They made a right onto Main Street from Moonflower. We drove by him, a gentleman was slapping the girl,” the man continues.

“They ran down and up the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off.

The call seems to contradict the police report, which saw both sides were positioned as equally aggressive.

“The male tried to create distance by telling Gabbie [sic] to go take a walk to calm down, she didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him,” the report read.

“He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van, he tried to lock her out and succeeded except for his driver’s door, she opened that and forced her way over him and into the vehicle before it drove off.”

This call is the reason that the Moab City Police Department pulled the pair over and captured the hour of footage that has been circulating, in which Petito appears visibly distressed.

You can listen to the full audio for yourself here.

Just yesterday, Brian Laundrie’s home was declared a crime scene, with his parents forcibly removed from the house and placed into a police vehicle by the police.

FBI agents were spotted entering the home, and later on, during the day, a truck towed away a silver Mustang.

Police claim that Laundrie’s parents picked up the Mustang, which was initially left at Carlton Reserve, where Brian allegedly went hiking.

Laundrie allegedly went on a hike shortly after he returned home from a month-long road trip without Petito on September 1. Petito’s family reported Gabby as missing on September 11, and her body was eventually found in a Wyoming national park, cause of death unknown.

A large scale search by the FBI is still in place for Laundrie, who remains missing.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.