The FBI has confirmed that the human remains found in a Florida park alongside items belonging to Brian Laundrie are, in fact, those of Brian Laundrie.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the agency said in a statement.

The remains were found about a 40-minute hike into the park, where Laundrie is believed to have gone for a walk after leaving his parents’ home as his fiancé Gabby Petitio was reported missing.

Authorities were summoned to the area earlier this week after “some articles” belonging to Laundrie were found during a search.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text to the Associated Press earlier this week. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search for Brian, who is a person of interest in the murder of Petito, who was reported missing on 11 September by her parents while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

“Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie,” the FBI field office in Tampa tweeted.

“An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene,” the agency said. “The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time.”

The FBI had followed up on dozens of tips that Laundrie had been spotted on the hiking trail near the North Carolina/Tenessee border.

No cause of death has been determined as of yet.