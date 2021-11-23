CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

The autopsy results for Brian Laundrie, the prime suspect in the murder of his fiancé Gabby Petito, has been released and coroners have confirmed that he died by suicide.

The family’s lawyer Steve Bertolino revealed in a statement that Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head after going missing on September 13 amid the investigation into Gabby’s disappearance.

Bertolino said in a statement there was now hope “the findings [will bring] closure to both families”.

After an autopsy from Sarasota County medical examiner proved inconclusive, his cause of death was concluded by an anthropologist, according to ABC7.

The FBI previously confirmed that the human remains found in a Florida park alongside items belonging to Brian Laundrie are, in fact, those of Brian Laundrie.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the agency said in a statement.

The remains were found about a 40-minute hike into the park, where Laundrie is believed to have gone for a walk after leaving his parents’ home as his fiancé Gabby Petitio was reported missing.

Authorities were summoned to the area earlier this week after “some articles” belonging to Laundrie were found during a search.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” Laundrie family attorney Bertolino said in a text to the Associated Press earlier this week. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search for Brian, who is a person of interest in the murder of Petito, who was reported missing on 11 September by her parents while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

“Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie,” the FBI field office in Tampa tweeted.

“An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene,” the agency said. “The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time.”

The FBI had followed up on dozens of tips that Laundrie had been spotted on the hiking trail near the North Carolina/Tenessee border.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.