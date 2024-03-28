11 Of The Best New Shows To Stream In April 2024 If You Need A Cheeky Break From IRL Fun

I don’t know about you, but my March felt like it was filled to the brim with activities that took up every single one of my four braincells. So, to let my little friends recover, I am declaring that April is time for a rest. And what’s the best way to rest, relax and recover? Stream copious amounts of television.

Please allow me to share the new series, movies and content to hit streaming that I will be watching to switch off my overly anxious brain for an entire month. Then, I’ll catch you in May with all cyclinders hopefully firing.

Such Brave Girls

Sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson), and their mum Deb (Louise Brealey), are left scrambling when their narcissistic father walks out on their family and leaves them with a hefty chunk of debt. But while it sounds a bit grim on the surface, this hilarious British sitcom finds the joy in the bonkers yet relatable dysfunction.

Deb is having to navigate life as a newly single mum whilst getting back in the dating scene. Along the way she meets Dev (Paul Bazely) who is equally as creepy as he is useless. Whereas the sisters are also both separately chasing after their own low-key toxic partners.

Again, I promise this show is actually funny. You know, in the kind of self-deprecating humour that the British do best.

If you’re a fan of Derry Girls and This Way Up and searching for something to fill the void, Such Brave Girls is your best bet.

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: April 18

The Challenge: All Stars, Season Four

Okay, yes, I know that the Australian version of The Challenge was an absolute flop, but the American version is an institution for a reason. And, the All Stars iteration is the best of the best. The Challenge: All Stars is back for a fourth season and, boy, it looks like a goodie.

The new season features old-school legends, modern power players, contestants seeking redemption and — the juiciest bit — former lovers, all heading to Cape Town, South Africa to compete for a whopping $300,000 and the champion title.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Premiere date: April 11

Ripley

Based on 1955 thriller novel by Patricia Highsmith… and, of course, the 1995 hit film The Talented Mr Ripley comes Netflix’s new imagining of the fascinating yet terrifying story. It follows a man named Tom Ripley who will do anything — and I mean anything — to create the life he desires.

Just on the off chance you haven’t seen the original film, I’m not going to spoil it. But, I will say that if you liked Saltburn, you’ll like this.

Netflix’s limited series stars everyone’s favourite hot priest Andrew Scott in the leading role, giving us yet another reason to watch the show.

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: April 4

Earth Girls Are Easy

Science fiction musical comedy Earth Girls Are Easy may look fucking cooked, but that’s what makes it magic. The 1988 film was genuinely based on a song by Julie Brown and follows three furry aliens who have been travelling through space so long that they miss the companionship of a woman.

Using their alien technology, they receive images of the hairless, shapely women on Earth. After an argument in their spaceship, the three aliens accidentally end up on Earth.

Starring big names like Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum and Jim Carrey, this bizarre film is definitely something to add to your watch list. Also, as an Earth girl, I can only confirm that the title of the show is true.

Where to watch: PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION

Premiere Date: Available now

The Sympathizer

The Sympathizer is based on Thanh Nguyen‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller about a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the end of the Vietnam War. Starring Australian actor Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr and Sandra Oh, the limited series follows a spy who flees to Los Angeles to hide in a refugee community. There, he continues spying and reports his findings back to the Viet Cong.

Where to watch: BINGE

Premiere date: Available Now

Música

Música is a coming-of-age love story written, directed and starred in by musician and internet personality Rudy Mancuso. It follows the story of — you guessed it — a man named Rudy who has big dreams of being a creator. He also has a condition called synesthesia which allows him to hear music out of everyday sounds, constantly. As he attempts to balance his future, his love life and his culture, he becomes transfixed by a Brazillian girl named Isabella (Camilla Mendes).

While it may sound a bit like a self-serving wank, it actually looks very cute. Especially since Rudy and Camilla are dating in real life!

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premiere date: April 4

White Fever

Everybody has their own type. For Jane Thomas (Ra Chapman), there’s no type that makes her more down to clown than hairy, white men. This is something that Jane and I do not have in common.

Anyway, Jane’s friends have noticed her tendency to only date hairy, white men. But when they call her out for having a white man fetish, she decides to set out to reprogram her libido.

While it’s a noble pursuit, it turns out to be quite a challenging one. But along the way, Jane happens to reconnect with her childhood friend Yu (Chris Pang). Could this be the start of something special? You’ll have to wait until April 10 to find out.

Where to watch: ABC iView

Premiere date: April 10

Swift Street

Elsie (Tanzyn Crawford) is stuck in a rough spot. Her dad Robert (Cliff Curtis) has just racked up a hefty debt of $26,000 with a ruthless crime boss known only as The Mechanic (Eliza Matengu). In the process, she finds herself in a strange crime partnership with her dad. Meanwhile, in Elsie’s love life, she’s still dating her high school sweetheart Tatenda (Alfred Choul) when she begins to realise she’s developing feelings for a new friend named Aisha (Bernie Van Tiel).

So, clearly, there’s a lot going on for Elsie but it’s certainly compelling.

Where to watch: SBS On Demand

Premiere date: April 24

The O.C.

Look, I may be literally 21 years late to this game, but I just started watching The O.C. and it’s bringing me a lot of joy. Mainly due to the wonderfully kind and charismatic character of Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher). Although Mischa Barton‘s portrayal of Marissa Cooper is leaving a lot to be desired, The O.C. is an institution for a reason.

And, for my smooth brain, it’s been the perfect thing to entertain me just enough. So in case you need something that won’t challenge you too much, all of the episodes of The O.C are now on 9Now.

Where to watch: 9Now

Premiere date: Available Now

We Were The Lucky Ones

Joey King and Logan Lerman star as siblings in this historical drama set in a post-WWII world. It follows a Polish-Jewish family named the Kurcs who were living relatively safe and peaceful lives in Poland until Hitler‘s persecution intensified. It isn’t long before the family must do what they can to survive, leaving the country in search of a safe existence. However, wherever they go anti-semitism seems to follow.

In their efforts, they find themselves separated in multiple countries around the globe. This is a tale of eternal optimism in the face of darkness.

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: April 17

Sugar

Eternal hottie Colin Farrell stars as a private detective assigned to a difficult case in Sugar. He’s tasked with investigating the disappearance of a famous Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel’s (James Cromwell) granddaughter Olivia (Sydney Chandler). But as he sinks his teeth into the case, he uncovers a series of deep, dark secrets hidden by the Siegel family.

If you’re someone who gravitates towards content with a juicy, tasty twist — this is for you.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: April 5

Well, that’s it for April! But if you’ve gotten through all of this wonderful content, here are my recommendations from the previous months.

Top streaming recommendations per month

Just like the eternal passage of time, more recommendations to come.