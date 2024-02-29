‘Chaotic Queer’ Content Will Play All Weekend On Pedestrian Television To Celebrate Mardi Gras

If you’re looking to wrangle the spirit of Mardi Gras into your humble abode, look no further than PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, who will be hosting a weekend of chaotic queer content to celebrate the event!

For folks who are staying in during the festivities of Mardi Gras, our homies at PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION will be hosting a variety of queer content — from the c*nty to the cursed — all weekend. Oh, and costs zero (0!!!) bucks to stream on 9Now!

Some of the content that’s on the roster includes some big queer faves from OUT TV, including Canada’s very own drag competition that’s stiletto to stiletto with Ru Paul, Call Me Mother, plus Aussie LGBTQIA+ interviews and queer music playlists.

And if you’re frothing a little giggle, the free streaming service will also feature some originally shot queer comedy with the clowns from the Two Queers Comedy Festival, Nina Oyama, Lou Wall, Jenna Suffern, and Brendan Hancock.

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION)

Alex Arnott, the Channel Manager for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, said he’s “stoked” that the platform is hosting a range of LGBTQIA+ stories from Australia and beyond.

“Pride and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION are a match made in queer heaven. We’re stoked to be bringing a range of content from Australia and beyond to uplift LGBTQIA+ stories and add to the magic and mayhem,” he said.

If you’re looking to map out your Mardi Gras weekend with the streaming service we can, like, totally give you a cheeky outline of what’s to come.

What kind of content should we expect on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for Mardi Gras?

On Saturday night, you can elevate your Mardi Gras celebrations via PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s Pride Party Playlist which will feature a plethora of bangers!!!! Some of them from our faves G Flip, Dylan Tai (DYLAN IF UR READING, HI BESTIE!!), Jawbreakers, Touch Sensitive, PNAU and Peking Duk.

To tame your Sunday scaries, the streaming service will be launching a brand new series from VA Media, titled My First Time. The brand-spanking new show aims to showcase a line-up of remarkable queer Aussies — such as Aurelia St Clair and Kween Kong — as they share their stories, that’ll make you smile, cry and reflect.

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION)

So if you’re just staying in or wanting to wind down after a few Mardi Gras bevvies, you might as well keep those vibes going via PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s jam-packed queer weekend.

PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION is streaming chaos 24/7 on 9Now.