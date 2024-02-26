8 Regional Australian LGBTQIA+ Events That You Have To Experience Once In Your Lifetime

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with BWS to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in regional areas.

Country towns know how to let celebrate, and these LGBTQIA+ events prove it. From music festivals, to drag shows, these events provide a safe space for regional (and visiting) LGBTQIA+ folks to feel seen, and supported — and seriously, what’s more fun than that?

There’s also no better year to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in rural Australia, with 2024 marking the 30th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. The cult 1994 film is set in outback Australia, following two iconic Drag queens and a transgender woman as they break boundaries in regional communities. (Does anyone remember that iconic ping-pong scene?) On that note, get ready to boot scootin’ boogie at these fabulous festivals across the country.

Live out your The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert dreams as you cheer on fierce drag queens who sissy that walk in homage at the film’s location. BRB, just gonna go sing opera in full drag. Mark your calendar for the 7th to the 10th of March 2024.

If you have a four-legged ally, this picnic is for you. Enter your rainbow partner in crime into the Feast Dog Show so they can strut their stuff at the Feast Festival. Plus, there’s killer entertainment, food, markets and even a tattoo parade. Dates haven’t been announced yet but it’s usually in November, so keep your eyes peeled.

After you party the night away at Taspride festival, the word on the street is that the after party is at Judy’s, (AKA Tassies premier LGBTQIA+ nightclub.) What happens at Judy’s Pride Ball, stays at Judy’s Pride Ball on the 10th of February in Tasmania. But you didn’t hear it from us…

If you haven’t celebrated Big Gay Day yet, you’re missing out. The theme? Wickham of Oz, of course. Marking their 24th anniversary, we’re gonna go all out on the 5th of May. Follow the yellow brick road and click your heels twice to the Fortitude Valley, sign up for the waitlist while you can, Toto.

If you’re hot but on a budget, this fair is the one for you, with free entertainment on three live stages. Think DJs, drag shows, a PrideFEST Bakeoff and art exhibitions. Even better, this event is a part of Pride WA. Dates are yet to be announced, but we’d guestimate it’d take place around the 12th of November based on previous years.

New South Wales: Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras

As a Wagga Wagga local (pronounced wog-ah not wahg-ger), I couldn’t resist shouting out our very own local Mardi Gras. You get to be the main character at our parade on the 9th of March, plus there’s drag bingo, shows and rainbow recovery markets throughout the week from Thursday to Sunday.

Midsumma celebrates LGBTQIA+ art (because we make the best, obviously) from now till the 11th of February 2024, so get in quick! From cabaret, to music, to visual arts performers, your pickle will be well and truly tickled at this festival. Plus, did we mention that tickets are freeeeee?

Australian Capital Territory: SpringOUT Festival- Northbourne Avenue

Celebrate pride in the capital in November to keep the party going. Last year’s event had a Madonna dance party, a pride run (or walk, we get it), comedy shows and even a chocolate decorating class, so we can’t wait to froth what’s on this year!

Australia wide: BWYASSS

Go on a road trip around the ten permanent liquor stores supporting the LGBTQIA+ community loud and proud at BWYASSS. Celebrate all year round at Newtown, NSW, Darlinghurst, NSW, South Dowling St, Paddington, NSW, Oxford St, Paddington, NSW, Canberra, ACT, St Kilda West, VIC, New Farm, QLD, Brooker, TAS, Adelaide, SA and Queens Tavern, WA. (Just make sure you get a designated driver, Queen.)

Plus you didn’t hear it from us, but there’s four new BWYASSS stores coming in from Kangaroo Flat Drive, VIC, Victor Harbor Drive, SA, Gympie (River Rd), QLD and Dunsborough, WA. Now that’s a slay.

Here’s how you can make a difference: you can support Pride Foundation Australia by purchasing* selected products of Squealing Pig, Little Creatures or Absolut throughout the month of March. For every purchase, BWS will donate $1 to Pride Foundation Australia.



Want to continue supporting local LGBTQIA+ events? Check out the BWYASSS Supporting Pride Far & Wide site, made in collaboration with BWS. It features Pride events, inclusive venues, BWYASSS stores, and LGBTQIA+ owned and run businesses across the country who continue to advocate for members of the local community.

