Saoirse-Monica Jackson — who plays Erin in Derry Girls — has spoken about one of the inspos for her character. As it turns out, the inspiration came from pretty close to home.

In case ya missed it, the third (and final, yes I’m crying) season of Derry Girls dropped on Netflix last week. Prepare to binge watch and weep both joyful and bittersweet tears.

Jackson chatted to Vulture about the show ending, and touched a little bit on leaving behind the character of Erin.

She said the character was a mashup of herself as teenager, show-writer-slash-creator Lisa McGee as a teenager and “the girls of Derry today”.

According to Jackson, she was also inspired by her younger cousin when it came to Erin’s many iconic, dramatic facial expressions.

“I have a younger cousin who was about Erin’s age, and I pulled a lot from her,” she said.

“There are five of us as an ensemble on Derry Girls, and we understand the part we have to play… on a joke or a setup within the rhythm of Lisa’s writing.

“I find myself tying that up at points, and that often comes with an expression.

“Playing a teenager, you can really push things far, and it was quite important for me to not shy away from it.”

Okay, imagine secretly being the inspo behind Erin from Derry Girls? That’s absolute bragging rights for eternity. You’ve won every single uni ice-breaker game instantly.

Jackson explained she and her cousin have “spoken about it a lot”.

“She was sort of going through that time as a teenager when no matter what we said — and I think I’m quite a cool older cousin — she was repulsed or acted like we were ruining her life,” she said.

“But it was perfect for me.”

That’d make for some pretty iconic family barbecue chat I reckon: “Can you pass the sausages — oh yeah, by the way, you helped inspire my beloved TV role!”

It’s peak cousin bonding.

And if any of my family members decide to become actors please, feel free to get as inspired as you want from my mannerisms and many delightful quirks.