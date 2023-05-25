Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing a version of her track “Karma” featuring rapper Ice Spice.

While it’s A+ news for fans of the pop princess, the timing of the release is veeerrrry convenient following Taylor’s rumoured BF Matty Healy‘s dicey racially-fuelled comments made about the rapper back in February.

Taylor first announced the news on Twitter Thursday morning, revealing that the track will be released at midnight (typical) Eastern Time, which is about 2 pm on Friday, AEST.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

“Um. So much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Taylor wrote.

“So delighted to say that “Karma” featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now.”

This unexpected and interestingly-timed announcement is making me wanna chuck on my tinfoil PR-conspiracy hat.

You see, back in January, Matty made some pretty offensive, racial comments about the New York-based rapper when he went on the podcast The Adam Friedland Show.

Matty, along with hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen, referred to the Nigerian-Dominican rapper as a “Chubby Chinese lady” and “Inuit Spice Girl” before making derogatory comments about her body. The trio also mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents while they discussed Ice Spice’s ethnicity.

His shitty comments came a week after Ice Spice told Elle Magazine that she was “obsessed” with Healy’s band The 1975.

In April, Matty did a bit of a half-baked apology for his awful comments during a gig in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he said to the crowd.

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but Taylor and her publicist Tree Paine work pretty fkn hard to keep her image squeaky clean. Now that Taylor and Matty have been papped holding hands and catching a ride in the same limo, which has led many to believe the pair are dating, I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor is launching Operation Make My Problematic Boyfriend Palatable… or something like that.

Teaming up with Ice Spice is probably Taylor’s first step in attempting to clean up the image of a man who performed a Nazi salute on stage and has made offensive racial comments.

karma ft me 5/26 🪐💜 pic.twitter.com/hsv4BVXVD5 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) May 24, 2023

Along with the Ice Spice-enhanced version of “Karma”, she’ll also be releasing a vault track called “You’re Losing Me” via a special edition CD only available at her East Rutherford shows. But, you just know Miss Swift will be releasing it online too to get that bag.

I may not be a Swiftie, but I can’t fkn wait to listen out for the breakup tea about Joe Alwyn in the new track.

To top it all off, releasing a version of her track “Snow on the Beach” with even more input from original collaborator Lana Del Rey.

This comes after her fans said that the original version of the song, which they released together in which they both collaborated on, didn’t feature Lana’s unique vocals enough.

No matter how you slice the Taylor-Ice Spice-Matty conspiracy, I think we can all agree more Lana Del Rey is a good, great thing.

But still, I can’t help but wonder…WTF is Taylor Swift up to this time?