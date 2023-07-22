Lizzo Signed A Fan’s Ass During Her Splendour Set & I Wonder If That Person’s Showered Since

Lizzo has made one woman’s ass a very happy ass indeed after singing it on stage during Splendour In The Grass 2023.



After reporting on the unpredictable weather of Splendour In The Grass 2022 last year, I truly welcome this feel-good news. I also find it weirdly wholesome even though my mother would consider the tush a “rude part” of one’s body.

Anyway, during Lizzo’s headline set for Splendour In The Grass Day on Friday, the US singer spotted a sign somewhere amongst the open-air amphitheatre, reading out, “Lizzo, can you sign my ass and I’ll get it tattooed?”

Creative. Original. I like it. Far better than a “MARRY ME” sign.



“How can I sign your ass?” Lizzo asked over the speakers.

“OK, OK, f*ck. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Lizzo then instructed security to get the woman on stage for one good-as-hell ass signing.

“All right, it’s time to sign your ass,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo, the woman and the woman’s ass proceeded to seemingly bond over having moles in similar places.

BRB checking my ass for a mole to feel close to Lizzo.

The woman’s name is Bridget and if you happen to know her, please send her my way so I can ask her all about the experience.

I don’t know what it is about asses and festivals but turns out it’s absolutely a thing. Remember when Flume ate ass at Burning Man? He’s set to play at Splendour In The Grass 2023 tonight so there’s no telling what he might do.

I absolutely love this for Bridget. I reckon she’ll tell this story for at least a decade to come, or whenever someone see’s her bare ass.

I also love this for Splendour, who deserve some wholesome bum moments straight out of the gate. What else will the remainder of the Byron Bay festival gift us?

If it’s more good weather and exposed ass, you won’t see me complaining. Even if I am working today instead of watching the likes of King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her / reach out on Instagram or TikTok.