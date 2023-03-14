It’s a great day to be a Lizzo stan, my friends. This morning Aussie music festival Splendour In The Grass (SITG) announced that self-love queen and musical icon Lizzo will be headlining, presumably at bad bitch o’clock.

For her Splendour In The Grass 2023 debut, Lizzo will be bringing the power of her fourth studio album Special to the stage. And I can’t bloody wait to see the hoards of people doing the “About Damn Time” TikTok dance in unison.

The effervescent flautist and performer is the first musician to officially be announced by the festival. While organisers promise the rest of the lineup will be confirmed soon, you can already sign up for the first release ticket sale which goes live at 9am AEDT Thursday 23 March.

Although I could never be that organised four months in advance, I envy the Capricorns and Virgos out there who have their shit together enough to snag the early bird prices and not stress out about buying last minute tickets like I do without fail for every gig I attend.

This year Splendour In The Grass will be returning to our muddy paradise the North Byron Parklands.

Last year the Parklands were absolutely drenched by some seriously soggy weather.

As a result, the sales for gum boots absolutely skyrocketed and were basically sold out anywhere you’d usually find the garden staple within a 50 kilometre radius. So I’d snag a pair now from Bunnings instead of buying them at marked up prices on Facebook Marketplace.

It’s kicking off from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 July so please alert the group chat and take this as your reminder to send in your work leave requests now.