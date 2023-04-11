Alert the group chat and pre-order your gumboots because the Splendour In The Grass 2023 lineup just dropped! And in its 21st year, they are not pulling any punches, my friends.

This list is packed with some A+ acts and I’m ready to get absolutely feral in a muddy mosh pit.

Splendour 2023 kicks off at the Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23.

Previously, they’d already announced that queen Lizzo would be a headliner, and even more epic acts have joined the gang.

Now, ass-eating specialist and icon Flume has been added to the list with a special takeover of the Amphitheatre to celebrate 10 years since the release of his self-titled debut album. I’m stoked because the album still scratches my brain in the right way all these years later.

Mumford & Sons will also be breaking out the banjos as another big international headliner, along with Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Idles, Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, just to name a few.

We! Love! To! See! It!

Along with some incredible international names, we’ve basically got a buffet of incredible Aussie talent, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dune Rats, Hilltop Hoods,Ball Park Music, Tkay Maiza, Meg Mac, Young Franco and I could go on because there are just so many stellar homegrown acts.

The #SITG2023 lineup has officially landed! Tickets onsale 9am AEST this Friday 14 April. You’ve got 48 hours of power to rally the troups and request your annual leave – July’s gonna be a party! pic.twitter.com/2aTfxdabP1 — SplendourintheGrass (@SITG) April 11, 2023

Splendour In The Grass 2023 Lineup

Friday 21 July

Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Slowthai, Ball Park Music, Ruel, 070 Shake, Hooligan Hefs, Loyle Carner, Skegss, Sudan Archives, Palace, Cub Sport, Jack River, Claire Rosinkranz, May-A, RVG, Gali, Gold Fang, Milku, Sumner, William Crighton, Triple J Unearthed.

Plus Mix Up DJS Tseba, Foura and Mowgli.

Saturday 22 July

Flume (Aus Exclusive: 10 Years of Flume), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Arlo Parks, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Benee, Marlon Williams, Peach PRC, Tkay Maidza, X Club, Meg Mac, Jeremy Zucker, Telenova, Sly Withers, Kaycyy, Teenage Dads, Automatic, Shag Rock, Big Wett, Mia Wray, Hellcat Speedracer.

Plus mix up DJs Crybaby, CaucasianOpportunities and DJ Macaroni.

Sunday 23 July

Mumford & Sons (Aus exclusive), Hilltop Hoods, Idles, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs (Aus Exclusive), Pnau, Iann Dior, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dune Rats, Noah cyrus, The Smith Street Band, Lastlings, Young Frankco, The Vanns, Jamesjamesjames, Vallis Alps, Balming Tiger, Harvey Sutherland, Del Water Gap, Royel Otis, Memphis LK, Forest Claudette, Full Flower Moon Band, Triple J Unearthed.

Plus mix up DJs Latifa Tee, Luen and Crescendoll.

Tickets go on sale at 9am AEST Friday 14 April from Moshtix.