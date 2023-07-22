Watch Tony Armstrong Jump On Stage With Jack River, Plus A Bunch Of Other SITG Antics

Everyone’s favourite presenter Tony Armstrong joined Jack River on stage at Splendour In The Grass 2023 and while it wasn’t a guest appearance I was expecting this weekend, I’m absolutely not complaining.

Splendour In The Grass 2023 is delivering more than just decent weather this year, from Lizzo signing a fan’s ass mid-set on Friday night to this bloke who literally got the best seat in the house for Flume on Saturday night:

I’m still yet to find out if Flume gave eating ass another crack, but let’s focus on the more wholesome moments of the festival, shall we?

OK, a moment for Ocean Alley performing ‘Confidence’ with bub on stage:

‘Fool’s Gold’ singer Jack River surprised her audience in the GW McLennan Tent on Friday by bringing out Armstrong for the track ‘Endless Summer’ — and triple j has just released the footage for our viewing pleasure:

River teased the guest before performing, saying:



“I decided to call up one of most attractive, talented, charismatic people in our whole entire country, and he’s going to come out soon, and we’re all going to die.”

Where’s the lie?

There was even a moment where Armstrong grabbed a rose that was presumably thrown up by fans and put it in his mouth.

Hot.

I can’t not think about the rumours that he was meant to be our next Bachelor, but thankfully he maintained his dignity and these three blokes got the gig instead.

Image: PEDESTRIAN.TV, Instagram / @jack_river