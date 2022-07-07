Brace yourselves and bust out your group chat spreadsheets because Splendour In The Grass has released its official set times ahead of the festival’s return. The annual long weekend hoon in Byron Bay is coming in red hot so it’s time to plan where you’re going to spend your days.

Splendour will return in a couple of weeks’ time after two long years and we’re absolutely frothing at the mouth to get there.

There’s truly nothing like the low-rumbling excitement of seeing everyone walking from the drop-off point up to the gates. The smell of fresh dewy grass and chip on a stick in the air. The knowledge that you’re about to lose your absolute shit to three full days of live music. Ahh, we’ve missed it.

It also wouldn’t be a massive festival without a late change, would it? Of course not.

The festival announced on Thursday that Surfaces, Mako Road and Adrian Eagle are no longer able to make it to the mid-winter boogie in the Byron parklands. Stepping in to take their places are Perth’s POND and Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith.

You bloody beauty, that’s not too bad on the old heart.

Splendour In The Grass 2022 Set Times

The party officially kicks off on Thursday night for all the early birds who were smart enough to sneak an extra day of leave from work. Once you’re all set up and sorted in the campground you can go warm your dancing legs up with sets in the Tipi Forest and the Bohemian Lounge. Or have a giggle with Michael Hing, Geraldine Hickey, Luke McGregor and more in the Comedy Forum.

Friday is when we’re truly kicking into festival mode. Start the day stretching out with some deep house yoga at the World Stage before 1300 opens up the Mixup stage.

Splendour In The Grass will be opened with a welcome to country at 2:15pm before Baker Boy fires up the Amphitheatre stage at 3pm.

On Saturday, we’re fully in the swing of things. We’ve got the lay of the land and we know how long it takes to scoot from G.W. McClennan to the big hill of the Amphitheatre.

It’s time to make some big decisions and get your stage-to-stage speed runs down to a fine art. Will you go Alice Ivy or The Chats? Ruby Fields or Tom Misch? Maybe you’ll pop into the World Stage and check out the excellence of DRMNGNOW.

Whatever your day looks like I’ll see you at The Strokes at 10:30pm.

Ahh Sunday, the last hoorah of the multi-day festival. By this point, we’re all a bit tired but surely we’ll still have some gas left in the tank to dig deep and get on down.

King Stingray opens up the G.W. McClennan tent (a must-see) and Amyl & The Sniffers put it to bed. You’ve got the likes of G Flip, Liam Gallagher and Tyler, The Creator lighting up the main stage.

Sunday’s also a great day to reset your mind and ease back into a slower pace before heading home to reality. Drop into the World Stage for the closing ceremony at 3pm or come through at sunset for some drumming to say goodnight to Mr Sun and make your heart go brrrrr.

That’s all your set times for Splendour In The Grass, friends. Godspeed and I’m praying you have minimal clashes.