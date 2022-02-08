Would you believe it, we’re back at the time of year when Splendour In The Grass sideshows begin filtering through. It feels almost surreal to know that within the next few months, heaps of international artists will be on their way to the north coast for the big return to the grassy hills of the North Byron parklands.

If you didn’t get your hands on tickets — or you’re wanting to really max out your live music intake over Splendour season — you’ll be stoked to know that a heap of acts from the ‘yuge festival lineup have locked in sideshows in major cities around the country.

While Gorillaz and The Strokes have already sold their tours out already, new official Splendour sideshows for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liam Gallagher, Jack Harlow, Duke Dumont, Yungblud, Jungle, Tierra Whack, Orville Peck, renforshort and heaps more have just landed.

On top of that, there are cheeky dates also booked for artists like Surfaces, Starcrawler and Dayglow who are also doing some extra shows while they’re in town, too.

A bunch of the sideshows (or side tours, really) are set to hit major cities around the country, with a couple even swinging into Adelaide and Perth this time around.

There’s no doubt in my mind that everyone has deeply missed playing gigs in Australia, so what better time than Splendour to do a quick whip around the country? Really gotta get the most out of the first trip back down under in God knows how long.

So gather your savings and round up the group chat, because tickets for all the official Splendour sideshows are on sale from 9am local time on Monday, February 14 — a perfect Valentines Day present to your #1: yourself.

Splendour In The Grass 2022 Official Sideshows

LIAM GALLAGHER

Saturday 23 July

Aware Super Theatre – ICC

Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 27 July

John Cain Arena

Melbourne, Vic

Saturday 30 July

HBF Stadium

Perth, WA

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

W/ WET LEG

Wednesday 20 July

Margaret Court Arena

Melbourne, Vic



Sunday 24 July

Hordern Pavilion

Sydney, NSW

DUKE DUMONT

Friday 15 July

Hordern Pavilion

Sydney, NSW

Saturday 16 July

Metro City

Perth, WA

Friday 22 July

John Cain Arena

Melbourne, Vic

JACK HARLOW

Wednesday 20 July

HBF Stadium

Perth, WA

Monday 25 July

Roundhouse

Sydney, NSW

Thursday 28 July

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

YUNGBLUD



Saturday 23 July

Fortitude Music Hall

Brisbane, Qld

Sunday 24 July

Thebarton Theatre

Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 27 July

Hordern Pavilion

Sydney, NSW

Thursday 28 July

John Cain Arena

Melbourne, Vic

Saturday 30 July

Astor Theatre

Perth, WA

JUNGLE



Wednesday 20 July

Uni Bar

Hobart, Tas

Saturday 23 July

Palais Theatre

Melbourne, Vic

Sunday 24 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

MURA MASA



Wednesday 20 July

Metro City

Perth, WA

Friday 22 July

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

Saturday 23 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

AITCH

Friday 22 July

Metro City

Perth, WA

Tuesday 26 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 27 July

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

Thursday 28 July

The Gov

Adelaide, SA

TOM MISCH

Friday 22 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Monday 25 July

Palais Theatre

Melbourne, Vic

OLIVER TREE

Saturday 16 July

Astor Theatre

Perth, WA

Tuesday 19 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Thursday 21 July

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

ORVILLE PECK

Wednesday 20 July

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Sunday 24 July

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

DILLON FRANCIS

W/ BENSON



Thursday 21 July

170 Russell

Melbourne, Vic

Saturday 23 July

Roundhouse

Sydney, NSW

TIERRA WHACK



Wednesday 27 July

170 Russell

Melbourne, Vic

Thursday 28 July

Metro Theatre

Sydney, NSW

JPEGMAFIA

Wednesday 20 July

170 Russell

Melbourne, Vic

Thursday 21 July

Metro Theatre

Sydney, NSW

SOFI TUKKER



Saturday 23 July

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

Sunday 24 July

Roundhouse

Sydney, NSW

Thursday 28 July

Lion Arts Factory

Adelaide, SA

Friday 29 July

Astor Theatre

Perth, WA

STILL WOOZY



Wednesday 20 July

Howler

Melbourne, Vic

Thursday 21 July

Oxford Art Factory

Sydney, NSW

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Wednesday 27 July

Factory Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Friday 29 July

Corner Hotel

Melbourne, Vic

BIIG PIIG



Wednesday 20 July

Factory Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Thursday 21 July

Corner Hotel

Melbourne, Vic

JOY CROOKES



Tuesday 19 July

170 Russell

Melbourne, Vic

Wednesday 20 July

Metro Theatre

Sydney, NSW

HINDS



Friday 22 July

Oxford Art Factory

Sydney, NSW

Sunday 24 July

Howler

Melbourne, Vic

RENFORSHORT



Tuesday 26 July

Northcote Social Club

Melbourne, Vic

Thursday 28 July

The Lair

Sydney, NSW

Who Else From SITG 2022 Is Touring Around Aus?

SURFACES



TICKETS ON SALE FEB 10

12PM LOCAL TIME

Tuesday 19 July

Freo.Social

Perth, WA

18+

Wednesday 20 July

Lion Arts Factory

Adelaide, SA

18+

Friday 22 July

170 Russell

Melbourne, Vic

18+

Tuesday 26 July

Metro Theatre

Sydney, NSW

18+

Friday 29 July

Powerstation

Auckland, NZ

18+

STARCRAWLER

TICKETS ON SALE FEB 10

12PM AEDT

Wednesday 20 July

Oxford Art Factory

Sydney, NSW

18+

Saturday 23 July

The Espy

Melbourne, Vic

18+

DAYGLOW

TICKETS ON SALE FEB 10

12PM AEDT

Monday 25 July

Oxford Art Factory

Sydney, NSW

18+

Tuesday 26 July

The Espy

Melbourne, Vic

18+