Would you believe it, we’re back at the time of year when Splendour In The Grass sideshows begin filtering through. It feels almost surreal to know that within the next few months, heaps of international artists will be on their way to the north coast for the big return to the grassy hills of the North Byron parklands.
If you didn’t get your hands on tickets — or you’re wanting to really max out your live music intake over Splendour season — you’ll be stoked to know that a heap of acts from the ‘yuge festival lineup have locked in sideshows in major cities around the country.
While Gorillaz and The Strokes have already sold their tours out already, new official Splendour sideshows for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liam Gallagher, Jack Harlow, Duke Dumont, Yungblud, Jungle, Tierra Whack, Orville Peck, renforshort and heaps more have just landed.
View this post on Instagram
On top of that, there are cheeky dates also booked for artists like Surfaces, Starcrawler and Dayglow who are also doing some extra shows while they’re in town, too.
A bunch of the sideshows (or side tours, really) are set to hit major cities around the country, with a couple even swinging into Adelaide and Perth this time around.
There’s no doubt in my mind that everyone has deeply missed playing gigs in Australia, so what better time than Splendour to do a quick whip around the country? Really gotta get the most out of the first trip back down under in God knows how long.
So gather your savings and round up the group chat, because tickets for all the official Splendour sideshows are on sale from 9am local time on Monday, February 14 — a perfect Valentines Day present to your #1: yourself.
Splendour In The Grass 2022 Official Sideshows
LIAM GALLAGHER
Saturday 23 July
Aware Super Theatre – ICC
Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 27 July
John Cain Arena
Melbourne, Vic
Saturday 30 July
HBF Stadium
Perth, WA
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
W/ WET LEG
Wednesday 20 July
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, Vic
Sunday 24 July
Hordern Pavilion
Sydney, NSW
DUKE DUMONT
Friday 15 July
Hordern Pavilion
Sydney, NSW
Saturday 16 July
Metro City
Perth, WA
Friday 22 July
John Cain Arena
Melbourne, Vic
JACK HARLOW
Wednesday 20 July
HBF Stadium
Perth, WA
Monday 25 July
Roundhouse
Sydney, NSW
Thursday 28 July
Forum
Melbourne, Vic
YUNGBLUD
Saturday 23 July
Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane, Qld
Sunday 24 July
Thebarton Theatre
Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 27 July
Hordern Pavilion
Sydney, NSW
Thursday 28 July
John Cain Arena
Melbourne, Vic
Saturday 30 July
Astor Theatre
Perth, WA
JUNGLE
Wednesday 20 July
Uni Bar
Hobart, Tas
Saturday 23 July
Palais Theatre
Melbourne, Vic
Sunday 24 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
MURA MASA
Wednesday 20 July
Metro City
Perth, WA
Friday 22 July
Forum
Melbourne, Vic
Saturday 23 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
AITCH
Friday 22 July
Metro City
Perth, WA
Tuesday 26 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 27 July
Forum
Melbourne, Vic
Thursday 28 July
The Gov
Adelaide, SA
TOM MISCH
Friday 22 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Monday 25 July
Palais Theatre
Melbourne, Vic
OLIVER TREE
Saturday 16 July
Astor Theatre
Perth, WA
Tuesday 19 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Thursday 21 July
Forum
Melbourne, Vic
ORVILLE PECK
Wednesday 20 July
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Sunday 24 July
Forum
Melbourne, Vic
DILLON FRANCIS
W/ BENSON
Thursday 21 July
170 Russell
Melbourne, Vic
Saturday 23 July
Roundhouse
Sydney, NSW
TIERRA WHACK
Wednesday 27 July
170 Russell
Melbourne, Vic
Thursday 28 July
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW
JPEGMAFIA
Wednesday 20 July
170 Russell
Melbourne, Vic
Thursday 21 July
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW
SOFI TUKKER
Saturday 23 July
Forum
Melbourne, Vic
Sunday 24 July
Roundhouse
Sydney, NSW
Thursday 28 July
Lion Arts Factory
Adelaide, SA
Friday 29 July
Astor Theatre
Perth, WA
STILL WOOZY
Wednesday 20 July
Howler
Melbourne, Vic
Thursday 21 July
Oxford Art Factory
Sydney, NSW
HOLLY HUMBERSTONE
Wednesday 27 July
Factory Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Friday 29 July
Corner Hotel
Melbourne, Vic
BIIG PIIG
Wednesday 20 July
Factory Theatre
Sydney, NSW
Thursday 21 July
Corner Hotel
Melbourne, Vic
JOY CROOKES
Tuesday 19 July
170 Russell
Melbourne, Vic
Wednesday 20 July
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW
HINDS
Friday 22 July
Oxford Art Factory
Sydney, NSW
Sunday 24 July
Howler
Melbourne, Vic
RENFORSHORT
Tuesday 26 July
Northcote Social Club
Melbourne, Vic
Thursday 28 July
The Lair
Sydney, NSW
View this post on Instagram
Who Else From SITG 2022 Is Touring Around Aus?
SURFACES
TICKETS ON SALE FEB 10
12PM LOCAL TIME
Tuesday 19 July
Freo.Social
Perth, WA
18+
Wednesday 20 July
Lion Arts Factory
Adelaide, SA
18+
Friday 22 July
170 Russell
Melbourne, Vic
18+
Tuesday 26 July
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW
18+
Friday 29 July
Powerstation
Auckland, NZ
18+
STARCRAWLER
TICKETS ON SALE FEB 10
12PM AEDT
Wednesday 20 July
Oxford Art Factory
Sydney, NSW
18+
Saturday 23 July
The Espy
Melbourne, Vic
18+
DAYGLOW
TICKETS ON SALE FEB 10
12PM AEDT
Monday 25 July
Oxford Art Factory
Sydney, NSW
18+
Tuesday 26 July
The Espy
Melbourne, Vic
18+
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
OMG: There Is Now A Battle Royale Version Of Wordle & May The Squares Be Ever In Your Favour
-
Hamish & Zoe Foster Blake Will Be Appearing On Celebrity Gogglebox, $9M Mansion And All
-
For Only $1.5M, This Syd Home With Just 1 Toilet (Outside) Is Perf For All Your Shrek Fantasies
-
Storm Keating Is Feuding With A Cleaner Via Insta & Her House Isn’t The Only Thing That’s Messy