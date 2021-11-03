The good news just keeps on coming, with more international tour news dropping this morning for those of us keen to dig out our best leather jackets and have a boogie next year. It’s an absolute pleasure to share with you all that New York rock icons The Strokes are playing a couple of extra shows while they’re in town, hitting up Sydney and Melbourne in July.

Fancy that, genuine live gigs with mammoth iconic bands, finally returning to Aussie arenas and large-scale venues. You truly do love to see it.

The Strokes will be in Australia to headline the Saturday night of Splendour In The Grass in Byron next year, so while they’re in town they’ve decided to do a couple of cheeky sideshows at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s John Cain Arena. God, Splendour sideshows being announced – it’s like no time has passed at all.

I can already hear that opening bass riff from ‘Juicebox‘ just blaring out of the stacked amps and rippling through every hair on my body.

Really rounding out the vibe on these two huge shows, The Strokes will be bringing along The Chats and The Lazy Eyes as supports, which will no doubt turn this into a big sweaty, beer-soaked party. Just what we all need and deserve after so long without a rowdy mosh pit in our lives.

After playing their big set in the Splendour amphitheater on Saturday night, The Strokes will head to Melbourne for an arena show on Tuesday, July 26, and then nip up to Sydney for a classic Hordern Pavilion spot on Thursday, July 28. I can’t even express to you how nice it feels to write about festival sideshows locking in dates at the Hordern again. It’s bliss, my good bitches.

Tickets for both shows are on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday, November 9 through the Secret Sounds website, and there’s a cheeky presale happening from 12pm local time on Monday, November 8, too. At long last, it’s time to corral the group chat, figure out your plan of attack, warm up your mouse-clicking and/or button-tapping fingers because we are on here, people. Get the fuck IN.