Given everything that’s been going down at Splendour In The Grass 2022 — from a new campsite and a cancelled first day due to weather conditions – it’s unsurprising that transport options are a little chaotic.

At Byron Events Farm — where some of the 15-16,000 camping pass holders were diverted to after the North Byron Parklands campsite stopped accepting cars on Friday – those looking to travel to the festival are waiting up to three hours to get on the bus to the festival.

Currently one bus from BEF every 20min for a line of 800 people. We’ve been in the queue for 2 hours and looks to be another hour or so to go before we catch one. #sitg2022 — Sam (@SamIzzyFlowers) July 23, 2022

It’s approximately a 10-minute drive from Byron Events Farm to North Byron Parklands. Once you get to the festival there’s another line to get into the event itself.

Three hour bus queue to get from the car park that takes you to Splendour. Another hour once you get to the site. #fail #splendourinthegrass pic.twitter.com/i4Bg8o6opx — DWheat (@DWeatz101) July 23, 2022

Plenty of festival-goers have done the natural thing and turned to Uber for another way of getting to Splendour In The Grass but the prices were through the damn roof for obvious reasons. News.com.au reported that Uber costs to the festival were as high as $250 for Friday night, presumably for those returning from the last-minute pub gigs happening in Byron (as a result of the festival cancellation).

One Uber ride from First Sun Holiday Park to the festival cost $120 on Saturday morning — for a trip that should take 20 minutes. It was $196 for an UberXL. From Mullumbimby Leagues Club (15-minute drive), costs were $125 for an UberX and $206 for an UberXL.

And this is what punters are looking at if they can get a car at all. Availability has also proven to be an issue given the unexpected demand.

To get home from the festival is also costly. On Saturday night a trip from Splendour to Byron Events Farm was just shy of $100.

Obviously Splendour In The Grass has faced a lot of unexpected events this year. If you’re at the festival — be kind, be patient and help others get to and from the festival safely if you can.