Splendour In The Grass today announced that Day One of the long-awaited festival was cancelled, meaning that festival-goers were no longer able to see a bunch of acts slated for the PM of Friday’s timetable. But all is not lost. A heap of acts are now taking over Byron Bay pubs with free concerts. Keep reading to see the last minute Splendour In The Grass pub gigs.

YUNGBLUD was meant to be performing at the Amphitheatre at 4.15pm today but is now playing at Kingscliff Beach Hotel from 9pm. “FREE GIG TONIGHT! what happens when a festival gets cancelled. we put on a fookin show. kingscliff beach hotel. tonight. im on at 9pm. first come. first in. doors 7pm. lets rage,” the musician announced on Instagram.

Baker Boy — who was meant to take the Amphitheatre stage at 3pm today — will be performing at Beach Hotel from 9.30pm. It’s a $20 entry fee. Also on the Beach Hotel lineup tonight is the Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Confidence Man, who were meant to be playing at Splendour In The Grass’ GW McLennan Tent and Mixup Stage respectively. Also, a special DJ Set? Is it… Gorillaz?

The Railway Friendly Bar on Jonson Street is hosting The Buoys, George Alice, Japanese Wallpaper, Ioakim, Adam Newling, Flowerkid and May-a. So much happening. Choose wisely.

Obviously it’s going to be jam-bloody-packed at every venue so sort your shit out and get there quick if you’re in Byron (but safely, she’s wet).

Absolutely can’t wait to see what moments come out of these last-minute performances.