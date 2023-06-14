Get Ready To Air-Drum Because Aussie Icon G Flip Is Coming To Aus For A National Tour

It’s great news for Aussie music lovers and Selling Sunset fans alike because Melbourne’s favourite drummer G Flip has announced that they’re coming back Down Under for a national tour!



It’s been four years since the talented musician has brought their signature drum-heavy rock-pop grooves back to Aus for a headline tour. If you ask me, it’s about bloody time.

They’ll be smashing out eight electric shows throughout Australia, hitting Brisbane, Cairns, Adelaide, Perth, Torquay, Melbourne, Sydney, and Newcastle.



So, if you’re not close to any of those locations, you’ve got plenty of time to plan a road trip with ya mates.



They’ll be joined by talented special guests Hope D in Brisbane, Cairns and Perth. Jacoténe in Adelaide, Torquay and Melbounre. And then Charley in Sydney and Newcastle.

G Flip has always been an artist who walks to the beat of their own drum (I’m sorry) and their latest release “Be Your Man” speaks to just that. Written about their relationship with their Selling Sunset star wife, Chrishell Stause, the tune presents a heartfelt lovesong about smashing through society’s expectations of what a relationship should look like.



It’s a fkn banger, to say the least. And considering that the tune is their latest single, I’m hoping that Chrishell will be joining her boo on tour just like she did in Season Five of Selling Sunset.



Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 20 via Frontier Touring so set up an alarm in your phone now.



See ya there!



