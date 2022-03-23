Chuck on your best knock-off designer slippers and top up your glass of champers, dolls. Season five of Netflix’s Selling Sunset has its premiere date on the horizon and its high-roller drama couldn’t get here a moment too soon.

After leaving us on that cliffhanger with Chrishell Strause and Jason Oppenheim having a pash at dinner (though we already know they’re donezo), the fifth instalment of the real estate that sells the most insane houses in Los Angeles is coming in hot.

Mark your calendars, set your watches and put a bottle on ice because April 22nd is when the show (and Hurricane Christine) is returning.

Drama! Drama! Drama! Selling Sunset finally returns with the premiere of Season 5 on April 22 pic.twitter.com/6g4iCNnw0w — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2022

Ahh look! The gang’s all here!

Christine Quinn is in an impeccable pantsuit with perfectly-curled hair. Mary Fitzgerald stunning in a bold shoulder. Season 4 newbies Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan are looking (somewhat) comfortable. Maya Vander is strategically behind a house to hide whether she’s pregnant with her 400th kid. Amanza Smith and Heather Rae Young smouldering the house down.

And Davina Potraz… well I wonder if she’s sold that $75million listing yet.

Keen eyes will notice that Season Five is bringing a new face to the Oppenheim offices too: Chelsea Lazkani.

Us Weekly reported that the new hire at the ultra-luxe real estate has a real can-do attitude — which will surely land her in the Oppenheim twins’ league of favourites — and she’s smart as fuck. The girl’s got multiple degrees in business, economics and International Oil and Gas Management (???) from University of Buckingham in England and Scotland’s University of Dundee.

Chelsea’s also got two kids — so she’ll already fit in with the Oppenheim gals with wee babs — and she’s partial to a bougie getaway. So either Christine will get along with her like a house on fire or instantly hate her for having too many things in common.

Either way, we’re just hoping that Chelsea doesn’t take Christine’s desk on the first day. God help her if she does.

Selling Sunset season 5 will premiere on Netflix at 5pm AEST on April 22nd. You can catch up (or re-watch) the first four seasons right now.