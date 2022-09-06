The half time show for the 2022 AFL Grand Final is heating up with G Flip being added to the lineup of Aussie artists taking the stage on the last Saturday in September.

They’ll be joining Robbie Williams and a string of yet-to-be-revealed musos on the hallowed turf of the MCG on September 24 — the first time the grand final has been played in Melbourne in two years.

G Flip told PEDESTRIAN.TV they’re “very stoked” to be playing the AFL Grand Final after performing at the AFLW’s big game at Adelaide Oval last year.

“When I was a kid I did Auskick and they invite the Auskickers to play at half time,” they said.

“I got offered to play the MCG at half time and I think I was on a family holiday trip to Queensland or something so I missed out on it. I’ve been filthy about that ever since. So I’m very, very stoked that I get to still play at half time, even though I’m not playing Auskick.”

As a dyed-in-the-wool Collingwood supporter, G Flip has a lifelong dedication to watching footy wherever they can. From streaming on their phone on the side of the stage at Splendour In The Grass to waking up at unholy hours in the United States — they’ve rarely missed a Pies game.

“I’ve been the biggest AFL fan forever, it’s my sport,” they said.

“I have ‘Go Pies’ tattooed on me. I have all the afterparties for the AFLW. Sabrina Frederick — one of my best friends — plays for Collingwood. I’m friends with all the girls on the Collingwood team.

“I’ve watched Collingwood ever since I was a kid — every single game. I wake up at 3 or 4am to watch the Pies in America when I’m living over there.

“I remember my management when I first signed with them asked me what my goals were and I said ‘play at Splendour, play at a grand final’. It’s gonna be fun and there are discussions about [pyrotechnics], and we know how I feel about pyro.”

G Flip has some pretty big plans for their moment at the biggest day on the footy calendar. After they got to use big bursts of flames in their massive Splendour set this year they’re definitely keen to bring the heat to the Melbourne home of football — this time without one hand in a cast.

“I’m making sure my little part of my performance is the most epic thing ever,” they said.

“Badass drum solos — I’ve got two hands now. Definitely some wicked drum solos and I’m hoping for fire pyro.”

READ MORE G Flip Invited The Whole Collingwood AFLW Team To Their Place For A Mad Monday Karaoke Sesh

As for the grand final itself, G Flip’s hot tip is obvious: they’re hoping their beloved Collingwood Magpies win their way to the big dance.

“I think it’s possible,” they said.

“Fuck me, if Collingwood is in the grand final and I’m playing the grand final it’s just… I’m… I just don’t know. I just don’t even know.

“Imagine if we won as well, I think I’d just spew for 10 minutes straight.”

Collingwood faces the Fremantle Dockers at the MCG on September 10 for their last chance to lock themselves into the 2022 AFL Grand Final.