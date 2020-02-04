Alert your favourite rockdog uncle right this moment that his favourite band, Faith No More, just announced their first headlining Australian tour in more than two decades.

The heavy music juggernauts will hit up Auckland and Christchurch in early May, before swinging by Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

If the premise of catching one of the biggest rock bands of the past three decades wasn’t quite enough to entice you, cop this: the Sydney Morning Herald reports Faith No More has pledged to donate a dollar from each ticket sold towards Animals Australia and state firefighting services.

And that’s on top of the sold-out gig they’re playing at the 02 Apollo in Manchester in June, which will direct all proceeds to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the CFS Foundation.

Reading the news about what’s been happening in Australia has been heartbreaking, It’s hard to even comprehend the scale of damage; hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere Posted by Faith No More on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Faith No More were last in Australia for Soundwave Festival in 2015, but have not been over here for a headlining tour in 23 years.

Have a squiz at the dates below, and practice your own Patton vocal gymnastic for a couple of months before heading along:

Friday, May 8

Spark Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

Sunday, May 10

Horncastle Arena

Christchurch, New Zealand

Wednesday, May 13

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Brisbane

Friday, May 15

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney

Saturday, May 16

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne

Monday, May 18

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Adelaide

Wednesday, May 20

RAC Arena

Perth

Tickets go on sale to the general public at midday this Wednesday. Scope out the details here.